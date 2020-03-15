News item (March 10)
Some worry palm protection rule is confusing, expensive
When the next hurricane comes and destroys the palms, will residents be reimbursed $125/foot for the loss?
Bailey Jones
•••
More Government Over Reach by trying to control what happens on private property.
We have 11 palms over 20 feet tall on our corner lot and it cost about a $1,000 a year to trim them to prevent flying debris from the wind, a potential threat of damage to all our neighbors homes and vehicles near by. There are better choices to be made when it comes to trees.
This is a bad plan and I encourage all of us to reach out to city council and encourage them to drop this concept.
Kent Beardsley
News item (March 11)
With pandemic declared, virus ripples felt closer to home
We live in troubling times, but a virus doesn’t distinguish between a Democrat and a Republican and who is in charge. It doesn’t check to see if the tourist carrier is from a cruise ship or the rodeo or spring break.
Government leaders are going to be making tough decisions that impact the economy of every single business and person, but even more importantly it impact lives and safety.
My prayers are with our governmental decision-makers making those tough, but necessary calls.
Charlotte O'Rourke
News item (March 12)
Low crude prices' effect on Galveston County refineries uncertain
Refineries tend to make their money on the "spread" between the price of their products and the cost of crude. The harder hit is on upstream crude oil producers, i.e. the folks with the oil wells. The key question for refiners is how far down the price of gasoline, diesel, etc. will go down in the coming weeks.
Tony Brown
News item (March 15)
Tourists still visiting Galveston County, but some hotels are hurting
Restaurants and bars in Galveston were mostly packed this weekend, normally very good news. Since these and other business that put people into close contact now help spread a deadly disease, we cannot afford to continue business as usual. It would be great if people would use common sense and voluntarily stay home. Closing schools and non-essential businesses cause inconvenience to everybody and great hardship to some, but such measures are necessary. The sooner our leaders bite the bullet and do what is required, the sooner we get back to normality, and the more lives we will save.
Rick Altemose
