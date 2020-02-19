Drain the pool and cut our losses now
In response to the story (“Island seeks to boost pool revenue with party deck,” The Daily News, Feb. 18): I remember that the residents of Galveston voted against the installation of a public pool. Then the city suddenly gets a swimming pool from a private donator.
So, why did we bother to vote? It didn’t make any difference.
Now we’re being asked to improve the pool area because the maintenance costs fall $400,000 per year short due to lack of interest. Drain it and let the children skateboard. There’s no reason to pour more taxpayers’ money into a hole in the ground that no one obviously wants. Or, how about let the original donator cover the yearly maintenance cost?
Susan Graham
Galveston
It’s time for Cheryl Johnson to go
Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson needs to be voted out of office.
We, like so many others, supported her when she was first elected. However, her time in office has been a disaster. Her department is a mess and, worst of all, she tries to get involved in matters that are none of her business.
She spends a lot of time in Austin at taxpayer’s expense and she accomplishes absolutely nothing. It’s a mirage that she has ever saved taxpayers money as she likes to state.
Not long ago on social media she was making the case that seniors shouldn’t vote for bonds because they don’t pay the tax. So, she says seniors shouldn’t vote. Really? So, like many that supported her in the beginning, we can no longer support her.
We need a change that will improve efficiency and save the taxpayer money. It’s way past time for her removal. That’s the opinion of so many of her former supporters like us.
We will be supporting Jackie Peden because she will be the best candidate for Galveston County and the most qualified to improve the department.
Ray Holbrook
Former Galveston County Judge
Santa Fe
and
Bill Latimer
Former city of Dickinson councilman
Dickinson
