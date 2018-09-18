GALVESTON
Island residents are concerned about continued incidents of tire slashing after Galveston police officers responded to calls about 16 vehicles with punctured tires Saturday morning.
The latest round of slashing, which comes after someone vandalized 66 vehicles in early July, occurred on Church Street between 12th and 18th streets.
The incidents likely occurred between 10 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Ethan Singletary, who lives on Church Street in the area of this weekend’s incident, has a security camera, but hasn’t identified any vandals through it, he said.
Many of the people living in the area of the latest incident don’t have garages for their cars, Singletary said.
“I could wrap my head around you bashing my windows and breaking into my car,” Singletary said. “I don’t understand random acts of vandalism.”
This time his car wasn’t damaged, but the 84-year-old neighbor of his friend was, he said.
Three years ago, vandals slashed the tires of Singletary’s car and smashed all his windows, he said. He suspects the vandals are teenagers but said the police couldn’t find the person who vandalized his car.
“With mine, they came out and did a report, and there’s only so much you can do,” Singletary said.
The damage totaled his car, which was worth only about $2,200 at the time, he said.
Vandalism of cars is the most consistent crime in his neighborhood, he said.
“Police are speaking with multiple residents that may have had surveillance video of the area but are asking for any other residents that have cameras near that area to contact police,” Hancock said.
Resident should call 409-765-3702 with information.
July’s incident occurred on the other side of Broadway from the events this weekend, in a neighborhood between Avenue K, Avenue N, 32nd Street and 46th Street.
“We do not have anything linking the two episodes other than intuition and supposition,” Hancock said.
Police are continuing to check for video cameras in the area that could lead to any information, Hancock said.
