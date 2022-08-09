Bob Ford to be inducted into Texas Radio Hall of Fame

Bob Ford, the longtime voice of the Houston Astros, will be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in November.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Fifth-generation Galvestonian and Houston Astros public address announcer Bob Ford will be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 in November.

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame each year inducts 20 new members and this year Ford joins such famed broadcasters as Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather and Barry Kaye, a renowned Hill Country disc jockey.  

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription