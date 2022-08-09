Fifth-generation Galvestonian and Houston Astros public address announcer Bob Ford will be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 in November.
The Texas Radio Hall of Fame each year inducts 20 new members and this year Ford joins such famed broadcasters as Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather and Barry Kaye, a renowned Hill Country disc jockey.
“It’s an honor," Ford, 65, said. "I’m flattered. I’m humbled. It’s amazing to be there with them, it’s definitely been more than an honor. I’ve been blessed along this path.”
Ford, a Galveston legend known as the voice of the Astros, has worked for the organization since 1994. His booming voice has been projected across stadiums such as the Astrodome and Minute Maid Park to announce the Astros lineup.
Ford discovered his talent for public speaking in the first grade at St. Patrick's Catholic Grade School, where a teacher encouraged him to read aloud to classrooms.
“I was able to read so effortlessly; it was a gift,” Ford said, “I would get these ribbons and awards and my teacher, Mother Kevin, would call on me to read in front of the class. It felt easy.”
In the third grade, Ford found a wider audience at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where he would conduct the readings of the mass.
“I started reading the two readings before the gospel," Ford said. "I stood on a box. There was something majestic about hearing my voice echoing in a cavernous space.”
The experience at the church led Ford to develop an affinity for microphones and the effect they had on him as a child.
“I don’t know where it came from, but I was enamored with microphones as a kid," he said. "There was something about speaking into them and having your voice echo out."
Ford capitalized on his affection to pursue his career at an early age announcing games for the Pony Colt League when he was not on the field himself.
“I started there at Pony Colt when I was 13,” Ford said. “I was playing two nights a week. On the three nights I wasn’t playing, I’d go from practice to the ballpark and announce.”
At age 14, Ford was hired to announce shows at Sea-Arama Marineworld, the marine park in Galveston from 1965 to 1974, where he discovered the thrill of working in front of big crowds.
“We used to pack them in on Saturdays," he said. "It would seat about 4,000 if it was packed to the gills.
“Big crowds did something to me. It invigorated me and everyone that was involved. It was special times like that would bring up that feeling.”
At age 15, Ford got his first job in the radio business when he was hired by Texas Radio Hall of Famer Vandy Anderson.
Over the years, Ford worked a variety of radio stations and programs. In 1986, a friend and fellow Texas Radio Hall of Fame inductee Hannah Storm got his foot in the door at Home Sports Entertainment, which is now Bally Sports Southwest.
“Home Sports Entertainment carried all the Rockets and Astros games," Ford said. "I noticed they didn’t have a guy doing their image voice."
“I talked to Hannah and I said, ‘Hey, can you get me in to talk to somebody,’ I thought I could go and do their imaging,” Ford said. “I got an interview with Jack Stanfield and I was hired right on the spot.”
Ford was a natural and went on to apply for the job of public address announcer position for the Houston Astros.
“There were over a couple hundred applicants, at the end there were a dozen finalists,” Ford said “I went to the Astrodome where I read a script over the P.A., where they would record me, and they were going to have committees listen over the tapes.”
Shortly, President of Business Operations Bob McClaren asked in the listening meetings to look for a big voice “like that guy from Home Sports Entertainment.” When Ford's voice came up on the tapes, McClaren stood up from his seat and said that’s him, Ford said.
Ford looked back at the career that led him to his success and thanked his wife Pam, who passed away last November, for inspiring and motivating him through his career.
“She was a great wife and a great mother,” Ford said. “Life has certainly been a journey.”
Ford will be inducted to the Texas Radio Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 this year alongside Storm and James “Moby” Carney representing KSRR-FM Houston 97 Rock.
