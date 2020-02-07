Get involved
To post any opinion about the proposed changes to enforcement of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, visit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife public comment page at www.regulations.gov, and enter docket number FWS-HQ-MB-2018-0090.
Public comments can be mailed to: Public Comments Processing, Attn: FWS-HQ-MB-2018-0090; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; MS: JAO/1N; 5275 Leesburg Pike; Falls Church, VA 22041–3803.
Emails or faxes will not be accepted. Any personal information included in the comment will be made public. Comments must be received on or before March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.