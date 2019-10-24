Our story begins a generation ago with a young man living “sin hogar,” or homeless on the endless streets of Mexico’s largest city.
“My father was a homeless teenager in Mexico City and was brought to The Salvation Army on a Christmas Eve night,” recalled Capt. Nathanael Doria, new to the Army here with his wife, Lucila, as regional coordinators.
“At the shelter there, he accepted Jesus as his Lord and savior and became a volunteer. After serving in the shelter that rescued him from the streets, my father became an Army officer. He and my mother served in Children Home ministries of Salvation Army in Mexico. I witnessed the work for the orphans and daily provision of God for the children’s home, and I had the idea that I would like to be an officer.”
It is said that God provides, and for Doria, He used the Army to not only preserve his father and provide for himself, He also supplied the young man with a bride. His wife, Lucila, remembered.
“I was invited to a birthday party at the Salvation Army in Mexico,” she said. “While I was there, I was moved by the joyful spirit that everybody displayed, despite their lack of resources and the humble celebration itself. It was then that God called me to serve others and to tell them that joy comes from God and not from your possessions. The person that invited me is now my husband.”
The pair have served in Mexico, California, Arizona and Lubbock before being assigned to Galveston County. In turn, they have been teachers, pastors and administrators as well as serving as musicians and more, which Lucila sees as God working out his purpose in their lives in many ways.
“I have learned that people need God everywhere, and that there are many ways to help others,” she said. “Different places have different needs, but God has always been faithful, and he has strengthened me to do what is needed. The Army is an excellent vehicle to help others to help the needy in their own community.”
Nathanael shared he really appreciates the volunteers, donors, fellow staffers and advisors he’s met locally.
“Everyone embraces us and our mission,” he said. “And, I really love to be able to go close to the ocean every now and then.”
Living locally costs much more than serving in Mexico did, so the pair said they would welcome additional support. There’s also a list of ministry needs below, which are wanted for their work (see box).
“We are looking for a few good retired, caring citizens who have a passion to help out in times of trouble to help with coordinating disaster response,” said Holly McDonald, the Army’s community relations manager. “And, as you probably know, we spend most of our resources working with the homeless or helping to prevent homelessness by helping people get through tough times. At our shelter in Galveston, we recently took in a family of seven who stayed with us for a few weeks while working through some issues that were keeping them from getting into a place big enough, and that they could also afford. They worked hard, followed the plan they had developed. Last week, we got the joy of celebrating with them as they moved into a house in La Marque. It meets all their needs.”
Next week in Our Faith: A special Veterans Day service is being planned by a local pastor who also serves in the military.
