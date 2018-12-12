GALVESTON
Coyotes on Galveston Island might hold the key to saving a near-extinct species of wolf, said researchers who found the animals carry “ghost” genes that make them a different sort of beast.
Princeton University researchers found the ancestors of Galveston coyotes included red wolves, which have been considered extinct along the Gulf Coast since the 1980s. Genetic tests showed island coyotes are more genetically similar to captive red wolves than they are to other coyotes.
The discovery means some of the canines found on the island are hybrids of wolves and coyotes, Princeton biologist Bridgett vonHoldt said.
“We don’t know what to call it, and that’s an OK place,” vonHoldt said. What’s more important than classifying the animal is that the team found a pool of endangered wolf genes, she said. Those genes could be essential for red wolf conservation efforts, she said.
The study was published in the journal “Genes” earlier this week.
Researchers made the connection between the coyotes and wolves by testing tissue samples from roadkill found in Galveston.
The research team is part of Princeton’s Canine Ancestry Project, an effort to take genetic samples of wolves, coyotes and dogs found across North America. vonHoldt leads the project.
A wildlife photographer from Galveston contacted the researchers with speculation that island coyotes look significantly different than others.
That speculation turned out to be correct — at least some Galveston coyotes are hybrids of coyotes and red wolves, researchers said.
“Galveston’s samples were consistently intermediate,” said Elizabeth Heppenheimer, a Stanford graduate student and one of the authors of the paper.
That doesn’t mean island coyotes were exactly half wolf and half coyote, but the local animals share DNA with both species, she said.
Red wolves were once native to the southeastern United States, but were driven to near-extinction by disease and encroachment of coyotes into their territories.
“There was a perfect nexus that kind of resulted in red wolves being decimated across the Southeast,” said Kristin Brzeski, a professor at Michigan Technological University and a member of the Princeton research team.
In the 1970s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took the drastic step of removing red wolves from the wild to save the species. Some of those captured wolves were released into the wilds of North Carolina.
The efforts worked, for a time, but today only about 30 red wolves survive in the wild, researchers said. Another 200 or son red wolves live in captivity.
Because the remaining red wolves breed from a limited genetic pool, and other factors, their prospects for survival are limited, vonHoldt said.
And earlier this year, the federal wildlife service proposed a rule allowing landowners to kill red wolves that leave their wildlife refuge in North Carolina.
The red wolf genes in Galveston could be a reservoir from which to bolster the red wolf population in North Carolina, the researchers said.
“What we ultimately want to talk about is how can we boost the genetic variation and the options for recovering the red wolf,” vonHoldt said. “There have been a couple ideas that have been thrown around, but this is now a new option.”
More research must be done to determine whether Galveston’s coyotes have enough genetic variation to be helpful in breeding new red wolves, or whether such a program would just create more hybrid coyotes, she said.
The research doesn’t suggest conservationist should start grabbing coyotes to breed with red wolves, she said.
“If we learn a lot more about the genetics of coyotes in the American Southeast, we potentially could find more of these genes,” vonHoldt said.
“Hopefully we could find more high frequencies of them and understand more about what’s still out there.”
