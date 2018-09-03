All about steve
New Yorker drops plans to interview Bannon at festival
Facing widespread outrage, The New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Steve Bannon during its festival next month.
New Yorker editor David Remnick told The Associated Press in a statement Monday that should he interview Bannon in the future it would be in “a more traditionally journalistic setting.” The former Donald Trump aide was supposed to be a featured guest during a prestigious gathering that over the years has drawn some of the world’s most prominent artists.
The announcement was made earlier Monday and denounced by Roxane Gay, Jessica Valenti and many others. Filmmaker Judd Apatow had tweeted he would not attend if Bannon was interviewed. Kathryn Schultz was among the New Yorker staff writers who tweeted that they had informed Remnick directly about their objections.
DAY TRIPPER
Paul McCartney talks of seeing God during psychedelic trip
Former Beatle Paul McCartney has told a British newspaper he believes he once saw God during a psy-chedelic trip.
The 76-year-old star told The Sunday Times he was “humbled” by the experience.
He said that “it was huge. A massive wall that I couldn’t see the top of, and I was at the bottom. And anybody else would say it’s just the drug, the hallucination, but we felt we had seen a higher thing.”
The Beatles’ music was heavily influenced by psychedelic drugs in the band’s final years.
McCartney also spoke of allowing himself to believe that his lost loved ones, including his late wife Linda, are “looking down” on him.
The singer is promoting a new album and a tour. He remains one of music’s most popular concert acts.
Achtung Baby
U2 reschedules Berlin concert after Bono loses voice
U2 lead singer Bono is reassuring fans that he’ll have his voice back for the rest of U2’s European tour after ending a concert in Germany Saturday night, which they are rescheduling.
In a statement posted Sunday to U2’s website, Bono says that a doctor has ruled out anything serious related to his loss of voice during the performance in Berlin. He says his relief is tempered by the knowledge that he Berlin audience was inconvenienced, adding that he can’t wait to get back there on Nov. 13 for a rescheduled show.
Bono suffered a “complete loss of voice” at the band’s Saturday night show at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, causing the engagement to end early. The 58-year-old frontman made it through the U2 hit “Beautiful Day” with the help of the audience, German news agency dpa reported Sunday.
Concertgoers first were told there would be a short break and eventually were informed the show was over, dpa said. They were advised to keep their tickets for a replacement performance.
THE DA VINCI DO-OVER
Abu Dhabi delays
exhibit of da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’
The unveiling of Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “Salvator Mundi” at the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been indefinitely postponed, authorities said Monday.
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced the delay on Twitter, saying “more details will be announced soon.”
The department declined to answer any questions from The Associated Press, saying: “At this stage, we do not have any further information.”
The Renaissance oil painting of Christ, whose title in Latin means “Savior of the World,” sold for a record-breaking $450 million at an auction in New York at Christie’s in November. The painting depicts a blue-robed Jesus holding a crystal orb and gazing directly at the viewer.
It was to be displayed from Sept. 18. The National, a state-aligned English-language newspaper in Abu Dhabi, wrote online Monday that “speculation suggests the museum might be waiting for its one-year anniversary on Nov. 11” to unveil it.
Mystery has swirled around the museum’s acquisition of the painting.
Western diplomats say a Saudi royal acting as a proxy for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is close to Abu Dhabi’s powerful Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was the buyer. The Saudi Embassy in Washington and officials in Abu Dhabi say the Saudi royal purchased the painting on behalf of the museum in Abu Dhabi, which opened just days before the auction.
