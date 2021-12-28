COVID cases are surging again, in Galveston County and around the world. In some ways it feels like the beginning of the pandemic.
But it’s not.
It’s true: Every iteration of the coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic for about two years now has its own personality and challenges. Each one is different.
But so are we. Certainly we’re different than we were at this time in 2020, when we were just starting to notice what was going down in China and other parts of the world and wondering, almost nonchalantly, whether it would affect us here in the United States.
And certainly we’re different than we were at this time in 2021, when fear was the order of the day. And later that year when skepticism set in as vaccines were developed and vaccinations became available.
And just as delta is still hanging around causing trouble despite the encroachment of omicron, the skeptics are still among us trying to sow discord.
But as we approach a new year, Americans overwhelmingly are listening to science and paying attention to the people and entities that know what’s best for us concerning the coronavirus, stopping its spread and mitigating its impact on individuals, education and the economy. That’s encouraging.
There’s no reputable evidence that vaccinations don’t work or that social distancing, masking, frequent hand washing and other precautions are a waste of time. On the other hand, there’s plenty of solid evidence that shows vaccines do work and those pesky precautions are time well spent.
Vaccination is no guarantee that you won’t contract the coronavirus, but it has been proven to lessen the symptoms, the need for hospitalization and the risk of dying from it if you do.
Vaccines in the United States and around the world do not offer as much protection against omicron as they have against previous versions of the coronavirus, researchers say. But vaccines still help — a lot, according to The Associated Press. Lab tests show while two doses might not be strong enough to prevent infection, a booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine produces virus-fighting antibodies capable of tackling omicron, according to The AP.
Antibody levels naturally drop over time, and a booster revved them back up again, by 25 times for Pfizer’s extra shot and 37 times for Moderna’s. No one knows exactly what level is high enough — or how long it will be before antibody levels begin dropping again, The AP reported.
As we look forward to celebrating in a few days the start of a new year, full of promise and possibilities, our hope is Galveston County residents do so with panache tethered tightly to a base of common sense. Not only about vaccinations and boosters, masking, social distancing but about everything … drinking and not driving, for example, knowing your limits, making good choices and remembering that you don’t live in a bubble. The people you love, and even innumerable strangers, depend on you making those good choices.
Here’s to going into 2022 eyes wide open, embracing common sense along with a sense of whimsy and wonder; taking good care of ourselves body, mind and spirit; staying in the moment; and understanding our places as individual threads in the broad, beautiful tapestry of life both in our own circles and here in Galveston County.
We wish you a happy, safe and healthy New Year.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
