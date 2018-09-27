Every Ribbon Tells a Story will present its fourth annual Praising Him in Pink event at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at Texas City’s First Missionary Baptist Church, 2120 36th St. N.
Cynthia L. McNelty, spokesperson for Every Ribbon, sent in a number of reasons to attend, though some may be tongue-in-check suggestions.
“Learn how to properly submit your three choir solos for the week,” she said. “And, how to stop looking for people to clap for you, but instead to clap for yourself.”
She also offered advice on how to take a fashionable selfie Sunday photo.
Tickets are $25 Sept. 16 through Oct. 6 and $30 at the door.
For details, visit www.everyribbontellsastory.org or call 409-392-3002.
You may never have heard of Crown Prince Ludwig or his bride Princess Therese, but their 1810 wedding generated the very first Oktoberfest.
Locally, for as long as anyone can remember, La Marque’s Trinity Lutheran Church has been running its Texas’ version of the German festival. This year’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at 2024 12th Ave. with their beloved, annual polka-themed service set for 10 a.m. Oct. 7.
For details, call 409-935-6004.
Some of the many books that Hurricane Harvey saturated with flood waters belonged to historic houses of faith. Dr. Joshua Furman, director of Houston Jewish History Archive at Rice University, will talk about reclaiming such losses from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 at Clear Lake’s Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real.
“The work of Dr. Furman is very vital for the preservation of our memories, history and photos of our Jewish life in Houston and south Texas so our lives will be documented for future generations,” said Sandy Ostrosky, adult education trustee for Shaar. “We will also learn how we can do our own documentation of our own history for our families and future generations.”
For details, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Changes: Denominations may be in decline overall. So, when they do start new churches, they often elect to eschew their own organizational labels. Several new Baptist, Methodist and Episcopal churches here are all running in “stealth” mode with simple names that reflect no hierarchical ties.
What’s on the rise in place of the denominations? Church movements. These tend to be looser associations than older organizational models and generally much smaller in scope. They also carry names that come without the legacy (good or bad) that hundreds of years of public proclamation can accumulate.
One example is Galveston’s Redline Church which is now called Antioch Galveston. The Antioch International Movement has about 30 U.S. congregations on board with about 100 across the globe compared with the thousands of churches who belong to major denominations. We’ll look into this in an upcoming Our Faith.
A separate study, published in Christianity Today magazine, noted that 25 percent of evangelicals now attend non-denominational churches.
