Editor’s note: “In Other Words” is a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
News item: Galveston council defers decision on Artist Boat HQ (Aug. 23)
It’s just so hard to figure out what’s really going on here — this property hasn’t been a “residence” for many years, if it ever was one. As near as I can tell — the neighbor objects to the parking of kayaks — but the parking of kayaks doesn’t infringe on any rules. So the neighbor kept at it until an internal inspection was done — and then an error could be found. Not one that the neighbors cared about — but one that could be used to coerce changes to the non-infringement that they did care about.
Did I get that right?
Susan Fennewald
If this is so much of an issue, why haven’t the residents of this area voiced their concerns way before now. It appears there is another itch here.
Robert Waggoner
News Item: Galveston DPS office on list of possible state cuts (Aug. 24)
The DPS spent $950,000 on Ike repairs? That figure does not compute. It’s not a large building, you could tear it down and build a new one for that kind of money.
Matt Havard
That’s a bad move if you ask me. I tried twice to renew my driver’s license at the Texas City location in July. The first time I tried, I pulled into the parking lot and every parking space was taken. I drove around looking for another place to park, but there were none. Not only that, I noticed a line of customers waiting outside in the July heat. It wouldn’t have done me any good even if there was a parking space because I later learned that DPS office doesn’t take walk-ups. You have to have an appointment. I tried all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the DPS website to make an appointment for Monday morning. The appointment scheduler was not available until after 8 a.m. Monday. I scheduled an appointment for 9:15 a.m. When I arrived at 9 a.m., again, every parking space was taken and, again, there were customers waiting in line outside the building. I headed to Galveston.
When I arrived at the Galveston DPS office, as small as their parking lot is, I pulled right into an empty space. When I entered the building, a nice civilian employee greeted me at the door and told me to take a number. I was 4th in line. I renewed my license in less than 30 minutes and I was on my way. I probably would have still been waiting in line outside the building in the SE Texas heat and humidity at the Texas City office.
Stephen Murphy
News Item: Coastal barrier could come
with a $14B-plus price tag (Aug. 26)
With flood insurance increases and now new massive tax hike coming, I am not sure we can afford to stay in this area. Once they build this stupid dike then when Houston area floods and the gates are closed then we on the bottom will be hosed. No thank you, not interested.
P.D. Hyatt
I can hardly express how much I would hate for this to be built. The character of Galveston would be changed forever, with an imposingly tall seawall and towering levees. Galveston County taxes would increase by some now-unknown, but ultimately substantial amount, to pay for maintaining this behemoth. The ecology of the Galveston Bay complex would be unpredictably altered, probably for the worse. Perhaps worst of all, Galveston and the surrounding area would essentially be “under construction” for decades.
The benefits of the barrier are certainly not to be sneezed at. Flood protection for large portions of the coastal counties. Larger companies more willing to locate in the area. Potentially lower flood insurance costs. To me, personally, they’re not worth it.
Steve Fouga
Just an unbelievable waste of money and time for yet more studies of plans. Just like Rollover, the costs will be subsequently higher once construction has a date. Put this to a vote statewide if state funds are to be used. Raising the seawall and borders around Offatts Bay and a yet to be determined placement of said wall on the West End. Just say no.
Rusty Schroeder
