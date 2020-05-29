SATURDAY, MAY 30• Later today: Locals participate in a peaceful protest in response to the death of George Floyd, a Houston native, who was killed by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
SUNDAY, MAY 31• Sports roundup: Sports columnist Keenan Betz celebrates Roger Federer reaching No. 1 on Forbes’ list of high-paid athletes, and questions whether MLB owners and players can agree on money — and more.
• Crystal clear: The Crystal Lagoon at Lago Mar opens for residents.
• What would it take for you to feel like the pandemic is over and it’s safe for you to personally resume all activities as normal? Survey opens for Question of the Week.
• Reel it in: Capt. Joe Kent talks fishing in his daily Reel Report.
MONDAY, JUNE 1• Sports roundup: Sports Editor James LaCombe takes a look at what happened on the sports scene last week.
• Graduating in a pandemic: Student leaders share their vision and hopes for their fellow graduates.
• Medical students, too: University of Texas Medical Branch graduates head to their next steps more quietly than did classes past.
• Reel It In: Capt. Joe Kent talks fishing in his daily Reel Report.
