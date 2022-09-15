GALVESTON
Rabbi James “Jimmy” Kessler, an influential island spiritual leader who headed Congregation B’nai Israel for more than 30 years and founded the Texas Jewish Historical Society, died Wednesday after a 6-month battle with cancer. He was 76.
Kessler was born Dec. 10, 1945, in Houston. He graduated from San Jacinto Senior High School as president of the class and valedictorian.
He would later attend the University of Texas, where he was a member of Tau Delta Phi, a Jewish social fraternity.
Kessler, who wanted to be doctor, majored in Zoology and graduated in 1967.
Through the fraternity, he met Rabbi Mickey Sills, of the campus Hillel Foundation, a Jewish ministry.
Sills suggested Kessler had the heart and soul of a rabbi, not a physician, Kessler said in a 2014 interview with The Daily News.
Kessler applied to the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and, to his surprise, was accepted, he said in 2014.
He received a doctorate in Jewish History, was ordained a rabbi and served in that role for 42 years.
He was the first native Texan to return to Texas as a rabbi.
“Rabbi Jimmy Kessler was a prince among men,” Rabbi Peter Kessler, no relation, of Congregation B’nai Israel said. “He was the ultimate spiritual leader. A kind, caring rabbi —an inspiring member of the Galveston community.”
Kessler was president of the Campus Ministers Association in Galveston and established interfaith relations among Jewish, Christian and Muslim faculty and students.
He was elected president of the Galveston Ministerial Alliance three times and made headlines in 2009 as the first rabbi in the 171-year history of Texas freemasonry to be elected as a Master of a Masonic Lodge.
One of his proudest accomplishments was founding and being first president of the Texas Jewish Historical Society in 1980, his wife, Shelley Nussenblatt Kessler, said.
The Texas Jewish Historical Society is 42 years old and has more than 1,000 members.
“A piece of me died inside when I found he had died,” Marc Weiss, a longtime friend and neighbor, said. “He was one of my best friends in the whole world for 45 years.”
Kessler was one the most sincere and kindest people in the world, Weiss said.
“Every soul he touched was better because of him,” Weiss said. “He was generous; he gave himself to anyone that needed to talk; he had the best stories ever.”
Kessler was widely respected in the Christian community, as well, Weiss said.
“He was a shining light of this community, and not just the Jewish community,” Weiss said. “One minister said that Jimmy was one of the best Christians he had ever met.”
Kessler was one of the most influential Galveston spiritual leaders of all time, said Paulie Gaido, a longtime friend and an owner of Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant.
“In my opinion, it was only him and Rabbi Henry Cohen who served the entire community with service, affection and love. They were not confined to their congregation,” Gaido said.
“I had learned Judaism and Christianity through Jimmy,” he said. “He had a vast knowledge of religion.”
Kessler didn’t judge anyone and accepted people as they were, Dr. Bruce Leipzig said.
“He was uncommonly wise,” Leipzig said. “He was both street-smart and book-smart. He was gentle and contemplative; he truly was a remarkable individual.”
Kessler was a remarkable husband as well, Shelley Kessler said.
The two met as students at the University of Texas but didn’t connect until years later on a blind date set up by mutual friends, she said.
“I probably fell in love with him because of his sense of humor,” she said. “I thought to myself ‘I’ve got to marry this guy.’”
Kessler made it a point to stay in Galveston, she said.
“He had so many opportunities to go to big cities,” she said. “But he chose to stay in Galveston. He cared so much about the community.”
Kessler also taught philosophy at Galveston College, Shelley Kessler said.
“His classes were packed,” she said. “He told students to write three opinion piece papers so students could develop their own way of thinking. He was an advocate for humanism and individuality.”
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Congregation B’nai Israel, 3008 Ave. O.
The family requests those who attend to wear masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.