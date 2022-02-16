“Does sugar feed cancer? Are organic foods safer? What supplements can I take to reduce my cancer risk?”
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s faculty in Family Medicine offer consultations in Integrative Oncology and we’re just opening a new clinical referral program led by Dr. Sagar Kamprath, a graduate of our Fellowship in Integrative and Behavioral Medicine and an expert in nutritional medicine. This clinic will address the needs of cancer patients across the spectrum of cancer care and will initially focus on survivors of breast cancer, one of the most frequent cancers.
Integrative oncology as defined by the International Society of Integrative Oncology is “a patient-centered, evidence-informed field of cancer care that utilizes mind and body practices, natural products, and/or lifestyle modifications from different traditions alongside conventional cancer treatments. It aims to optimize health, quality of life and clinical outcomes across the cancer care continuum and to empower people to prevent cancer and become active participants in their health care before, during and beyond cancer treatment.”
If you’re a cancer survivor, in cancer treatment, or just trying to reduce your risk of cancer, consider a consultation with Kamprath or our other integrative medicine faculty, Drs. Julie McKee, Sam Mathis, Kyu Jana or myself.
Some key questions you might ask are, “What’s a healthy diet to help me prevent cancer?”
You might also ask, “How should I eat if I have cancer, am under treatment or am a cancer survivor?”
The link between diet and cancer has been difficult to research given the wide variety of dietary choices, lifestyles, genetics and individuals. In an article that I’m co-authoring, some key points on nutrition and cancer come to the fore.
The bulk of research supports the following:
Eating a healthy plant-based diet/anti-inflammatory diet is recommended as the best approach for prevention, during treatment, and in survivorship.
Organic foods may reduce risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma due to lower pesticide levels but otherwise haven’t been found to be better than non-organic foods. The main thing is to eat more plants in your diet. To lower the carcinogenic risks from pesticides and other chemicals, make choices from the Dirty Dozen and the Clean Fifteen.
High sugar foods can lead to obesity, diabetes, which increase risk for cancer. Sugary drinks are a major culprit, but sugar doesn’t cause cancer — at least not directly.
Nutritional supplements aren’t recommended for cancer prevention or survivorship over a healthy diet. There has been, however, a lot of research supporting beneficial effects of green tea and turmeric, so these should be considered a part of a healthy diet.
Dietician specialty consultation is recommended in cancer-related malnutrition or with other complex medical co-morbidities.
Clarification: My neighbor waved me down after my column last week on meditation. She couldn’t access the website to audio.innertraditions.com/neumed. I told her to try an alternative browser to access the excellent guided audio meditations. I found the same problem when I used my wife’s computer but solved it with switching browsers.
