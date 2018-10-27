The Monitor. Oct. 21, 2018.
Voting is a right, and those qualified to do so have no reason to be intimidated or scared away — even if the person who hands them the ballot is packing heat.
Early voting began Monday for the Nov. 6 midterm elections. It’s an important election; in addition to key local races, all members of the Houses of Representatives in both the state legislature and Congress are on the ballot, as are one U.S. Senate seat and several major state offices.
Intimidation could be the purpose, if not the effect, of a recent ruling by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. He received a query by state Rep. James White, R-Woodville, who asked if election judges could carry weapons during the elections process.
The state Penal Code states: “A person commits an offense if the person intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly possesses or goes with a firearm ... on the premises of a polling place on the day of an election or while early voting is in progress.”
However, Paxton noted that one of the duties of an elections judge is to “preserve order and prevent breaches of the peace and violations” of voting laws and procedures. This, the attorney general reasoned, makes them de facto peace officers. He also cited a 1913 court ruling that the elections judge at a polling location has the same authority as a district judge. Because district judges can be armed, then an elections judge can also, Paxton ruled.
He obviously recognized weaknesses in his ruling, such as the fact that many laws have changed since 1913 and that peace officers must be appropriately trained and certified. Only elections judges with handgun permits can carry weapons, and they cannot have them at locations that prohibit all weapons, such as posted private property or colleges that chose not to allow weapons on campus.
State Republican Party Chairman James Dickey issued a statement praising the decision, accusing gun prohibition of “making it difficult for our elections officials and voters to defend themselves against someone who may seek to do them harm.”
We know of no instances of polling site violence, even in instances when lines have been unusually long, ballots have run out or equipment has malfunctioned. Arming elections judges appears to be a solution without a problem.
Since taking control of state government, the Republican leadership systematically has imposed roadblocks on our elections process. It has required that voters carry specific forms of identification in addition to voting credentials; in some areas they have shortened early voting days and eliminated polling sites; some already have posted armed security guards outside of the entrances to elections locations.
Arming elections judges appears to be one more attempt to scare voters away.
Our form of representative government depends on voter participation; our founders described it as government by the governed — we decide who will represent us and make key decisions on our behalf in our seats of government.
Voters should not allow anyone to dissuade or intimidate them into not casting a ballot.
•••
The Dallas Morning News. Oct. 23, 2018.
If you wonder why holding public officials accountable matters, look no further than the cascade of corruption surrounding Dallas County’s now defunct school bus system.
Before investigative journalists, and then federal law enforcement, got involved, few people could tell you exactly what Dallas County Schools was. It was a line item on the property tax bill, a distinct and unnecessary government entity that provided bus service to local school districts and was managed by a bureaucracy that was supposedly answerable to an elected board. The agency’s obscurity gave it a bubble of secrecy that made it ripe for corruption and exploitation.
On Monday, another corrupt domino fell. Former Dallas County Schools board president Larry Duncan pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in connection with $245,000 in campaign contributions he now admits he spent mostly on personal expenses. In August, former Dallas City Council member Dwaine Caraway pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges that included taking $450,000 in bribes and kickbacks in connection with the scheme.
Caraway and Duncan, to date, count as the big fish netted in this fraud that has hurt taxpayers and, most foully, has hurt the children DCS was supposed to serve. Where the investigation goes next, if anywhere, is a parlor game in town that we hope other greedy and corrupt politicians consider a warning.
Among the smaller fish here are former Dallas County Schools Superintendent Rick Sorrells, the erstwhile manager of this farce of an agency, who has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud. Two other key figures, Slater Swartwood and Bob Leonard — the “businessmen” behind this mess — have entered guilty pleas in connection with their corrupt relationships to Caraway, Duncan and Sorrells.
The DCS scheme began in an outlandish and thoroughly botched plan to reap tens of millions of dollars in ticket revenue by attaching stoplight cameras to school buses and then milking drivers who those cameras caught failing to yield when the buses extended their stop signs. As it turned out, most people do stop for school buses, many of the cameras ended up in storage and the dreamed-of revenue never materialized. Good money went after bad, and bad money went into pockets. The whole matter unraveled after investigations led by KXAS-TV (NBC5) and joined in by The Dallas Morning News prompted the FBI and the U.S attorney’s office to pay attention. In the end, the failure of DCS’s board to provide anything like true oversight allowed this scheme to exist.
DCS had a simple mission: provide transportation services to area school districts. Instead, Sorrells and Duncan led the agency down a road of ruin, with no stop signs in sight.
In the depth of the scheme, as the bus system hemorrhaged taxpayer dollars, its leadership doubled down in a desperate plea to balance the books, engaging in a leaseback ploy that saw them sell valuable taxpayer-owned property — its own bus services centers — and then lease those properties back.
When the finances cratered, pressure grew to abolish the agency, which voters wisely did, returning student transportation services to local school districts.
Getting kids to school on time has been tough for many districts and the cities they serve.
But we are all better off without DCS. Voters showed little interest in the agency. Turnout was predictably abysmal for its board elections. But voters can’t fairly be blamed for knowing little about an agency that thrived on its own obscurity and that did its business in the darkest of darkness.
The sunshine of investigation torched DCS like the ghoul it was. Now, we need to see those responsible for its corruption — especially Duncan and Caraway, whom we trusted to be our leaders — go to prison and be an example to those who might come next of what a public servant must never be.
