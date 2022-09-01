I was never more hated than when I tried to be honest. Or when, even as just now I’ve tried to articulate exactly what I felt to be the truth.
— Ralph Ellison, “Invisible Man”
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, often referred to as DEI, is a hot topic among corporations, nonprofit organizations and city governments.
Having a seat at the table allows an individual to feel included; but true equity is getting a fair share of the resources available on the table.
In the fall of 2021, I spoke with Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell about getting support for Juneteenth activities on the island. He suggested I speak to Kelly de Schaun regarding Hotel Occupancy Tax funds.
He also shared with me that The Bryan Museum was getting roughly $200,000 from Hotel Occupancy Tax funds.
To my surprise, after speaking to de Schaun, I found out the process to receive funds actually goes through the city. De Schaun was a great help. She explained several details that Brian had left out. She even helped to secure funding for activities during the Juneteenth 2022 events.
Recently I requested reports from the city of Galveston showing how HOT funds are distributed and to what organizations.
Let me be clear — all of the organizations receiving HOT funds are worthy of support. I am not advocating that any be eliminated from the list. What I did suggest earlier in the year is that roughly 10 percent of the recent available funds be reallocated to support Juneteenth activities and other organizations on the island.
In the past 10 years, millions of dollars have been collected and paid out to the same organizations. Why are some organizations getting so much of the money?
It is not unreasonable to expect new organizations to be added to the list. Because of the work we have been doing through the Juneteenth Legacy Project and Nia Cultural Center, we plan to apply for HOT funds in the next cycle.
I constantly hear that the problem with supporting Juneteenth activities is that there is no unity in the organizations or no one central leadership team. Juneteenth organizations throughout the city have worked together for many years.
Juneteenth posters and brochures were produced in the past without any support from HOT funds. Odin Clack designed Juneteenth posters and brochures for several years. We even had a Juneteenth Galveston website as early as 2008.
Ralph Ellison’s book “Invisible Man” captures how it feels to be present, but at the same time invisible to a society that refuses to see you.
On the island, some individuals are placed in a humiliating battle royal for the entertainment and utility of those in power.
We are advised if we jump one more hurdle or complete one more form one of us might be eligible for funding.
With HOT funds at an all-time high, those that control those resources can do better and should do better without forcing us to fight each other for a piece of the pie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.