TELEVISION
CBS’ King calls on CBS to make report on Moonves public
NEW YORK
CBS News anchor Gayle King says the network should release its report on sexual misconduct allegations against former chief executive Leslie Moonves, who was ousted on Sunday.
King, speaking Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” said that “I don’t know how we move forward if we at CBS don’t have full transparency.”
A law firm is investigating reports that Moonves forced women to perform oral sex and retaliated against people who resisted his advances. The former executive has denied the charges. Its report is central to a determination of whether Moonves gets severance.
It hasn’t been determined whether that report will be made public. Documents show that Moonves and CBS agreed to keep that confidential unless the board determines it’s in the best interest of the company to release it.
POLICE
Prosecutors won’t charge Backstreet Boy Nick Carter
LOS ANGELES
Prosecutors declined to file charges Tuesday against Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys after a singer reported last year that she had been raped in 2003.
The woman, Melissa Schuman of the group Dream, was 18 at the time, meaning the statute of limitations for prosecution had expired in 2013, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.
They said they did not otherwise evaluate the merits of Schuman’s story.
California did away with its statute of limitations for rape in 2016. Schuman said it’s unfortunate the state didn’t make the move retroactive to accommodate victims like her.
“My family and I were well aware of the likelihood that my case was not prosecutable,” she said in an email to The Associated Press.
Carter’s lawyer said the singer feels vindicated.
“Nick has denied these allegations ever since he first learned of them last year, and was confident the district attorney would conclude that there was no basis to pursue charges against him,” lawyer Michael Holtz said in a statement. “He is happy to put this matter behind him.”
Carter said in November that he was “shocked and saddened” when Schuman said he had invited her to his Santa Monica apartment in 2003 and sexually assaulted her.
Schuman said Tuesday that it gives her “great solace” to know that her case has been documented by law enforcement.
“Speaking out was the best thing I could have ever done for myself,” she said, “and I hope it inspires others to do the same if it feels right for them.”
The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who say they were sexually assaulted but Schuman has come forward publicly to speak about her experience and approves of the use of her name.
BOOKS
Eudora Welty gets first marker on
Miss. writers trail
JACKSON, Miss.
Mississippi has markers noting a blues trail, a country music trail, a civil rights trail and even an Indian mound trail.
Now, with the dedication of a marker to the late author Eudora Welty, the state is starting a writers trail.
Gov. Phil Bryant and National Endowment for the Humanities Chairman Jon Parrish Peede dedicated the first marker Monday at Welty’s home in Jackson. Some of Welty’s relatives also took part in the ceremony.
A writer of novels and short stories, Welty died in 2001 at 92. She produced a body of work heavily influenced by Mississippi, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “The Optimist’s Daughter.”
The writers trail is planned to mark notable sites related to authors across Mississippi. The second marker will be for Jesmyn Ward, the two-time National Book Award winner who lives and works in the coastal community of DeLisle.
“Our state has a rich and evolving literary legacy, which has long been recognized on a national scale,” said Malcolm White, executive director of the Mississippi Arts Commission, in a news release.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.