When thinking of Alabama, football and motorsports come to mind. Birmingham offers tourist stops for both.
Legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant is among about 200 honorees in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame museum; others include Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Carl Lewis. More than 5,000 items encompass Heisman trophies, dioramas, equipment and uniforms.
There is a free walking tour of restored 1910 Rickwood Field where Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Satchel Paige and Willie Mays once played baseball.
Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum features early to modern motorcycles and Lotus race cars housed in a 720 acre park with a 2.38 mile racetrack. If you enjoy actual racing, Talladega Superspeedway hosts NASCAR events.
The Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame traces jazz’s origins and showcases personal effects of Jazz greats Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, W.C. Handy and others.
A six-block area was designated in 1992 as The Civil Rights District. One of the historic markers there features Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was jailed in Birmingham in April 1963. There he wrote his famous “Letter from Birmingham Jail” explaining the need for the Civil Rights Movement. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute on 16th Street is a “museum, research and education facility with permanent exhibits describing Birmingham’s civil rights movement and worldwide human rights struggles.” The Institute is adjacent to the 16th Street Baptist Church, which was the target of a 1963 bombing which killed four young girls. The Alabama Tourism Department publishes an excellent free pamphlet entitled Alabama Civil Rights Trail which details these and other sites.
Birmingham, named after a city in Great Britain, was a big steel producer. Sloss Blast Furnace National Historic Landmark is now a tourist stop.
When my husband had a recent business trip to Birmingham, I tagged along for a signing of my biography of Alabama Governor Lurleen Wallace.
We shared dinner with local friends at a new downtown restaurant La Fresca on 2nd Avenue North. The red snapper and homemade lemon sorbet were excellent.
