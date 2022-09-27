President Biden finally dared to say it Sept. 18, declaring in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that the “pandemic is over.”

Various public-health eminences are saying he’s wrong, but his comments recognize the reality of the disease at this stage and the public mood. The trouble is that his administration still hasn’t lifted its official finding of a COVID public-health emergency.

