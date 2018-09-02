Corpus Christi Caller-Times. Aug. 27, 2018.
Gov. Greg Abbott has been good about bringing a personal touch to hurricane recovery. He did it again over the weekend, in observance of Hurricane Harvey’s first anniversary.
On Sunday he attended First Baptist Church of Rockport, which had been wrecked by Harvey, where he called attention to the power of faith exhibited by those who survived Harvey. “We can lose absolutely everything, but still have even more” because of faith, Abbott said.
And he’s right. People indeed learned that they had the inner strength to soldier on and that their stuff was just stuff. The people of the Rockport and Port Aransas areas whose homes, churches, schools and personal belongings were in Harvey’s eye, and the people of the Houston area who survived near-Old Testament flooding, have proved their mettle.
But there is much more to be done — much more still undone by Harvey. And that’s where Abbott needs to do more. The enduring material needs of the survivors are far from superficial. We’re talking homes, schools and storm protection infrastructure, not high fashion.
There still are Harvey survivors in FEMA trailers. And in the Houston area the median home price soared recently to $290,000, driven by the inadequacy of the supply to meet the demand. In the hardest-hit parts of the Coastal Bend, Harvey didn’t just destroy homes. It destroyed so-called affordable housing. Many Harvey survivors are priced out of their communities.
We Texans appreciate self-reliance. But many of the lingering challenges are not of the triumph-of-the-individual variety. Many schools are not fully recovered at a time when their taxable bases are worth less because of hurricane damage. And many if not most areas remain susceptible to the next significant rain. We commend Houston for passing a $2.5 billion flood preparedness bond on Harvey’s anniversary. But nothing proportionately comparable has been done in Coastal Bend communities that either were hit by Harvey or were lucky not to have been.
What Houston does with its big-city resources will have positive effects beyond the big city. When Houston protects Houston, it protects Texas. We all are dependent on each other in ways that become apparent when something like Harvey comes along and compromises those inter-dependencies. For example, a few days of post-Harvey down time at Corpus Christi refineries were felt at gas pumps nationwide.
We’ve said previously that Abbott did the right thing calling a special election to fill former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold’s unexpired term, for the right reason — having an advocate for hurricane relief in the U.S. House. Now we have U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, looking after our interests. We urge Abbott to use his national profile to help this extremely junior member of Congress.
Abbott has been good at the spiritual leading. But it’s passing strange that he hoarded the $12 billion state emergency fund literally nicknamed the Rainy Day Fund. It has been tapped for road projects and water planning. Why not for helping communities prepare for the next hurricane? We know there’ll be more of them. And we have a pretty good idea of what happens — destruction of buildings not built to resist hurricane-force winds, power outages and flooding.
It’s time Abbott looked into creative ways to use the Rainy Day Fund and other state resources to prepare Texas for hurricanes. The fund could provide the help that cities and counties need in planning and developing flood and storm-surge protections such as seawalls and other systems for diverting and draining floodwaters.
How about programs to make the state less susceptible to storm-related power outages and to keep communications systems up and running? Downed power lines not only cause outages but also become some of the most dangerous predictable hazards resulting from storms. They can be prevented by replacing them with underground lines.
Texas ranks 15th among the 18 coastal states for hurricane-resistant building standards, probably partly because Texans don’t like government telling them what to do. But it would not be an abuse of power for Abbott to push for Texas to be No. 1 on the list. If anything, his failure to do so is an abdication. If there’s no other funding available to develop uniform building codes, he could tap the Rainy Day Fund.
A year after Harvey, we’re no better off or better prepared, and neither is Abbott. Harvey redefined rainy day. It’s time for the governor to adapt the Rainy Day Fund and the state’s many other resources accordingly. Otherwise, why have them? They’re just stuff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.