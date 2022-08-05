So where's all this 70 percent chance of precipitation. but not here on the west end of the island. In fact, it barely rained. Other parts of Galveston County received a good soaking. The day it's over and there's always tomorrow. I just hope it hold off until my wife and I return back from our drive to Sugar Land in the morning to pick up our German Shepherd puppy. Yes, Liberty is traveling throughout the night from the farm in Missouri to Texas.
"Fishing for him has been on the slow side," Capt. Mike Cacciotti.
Once the winds shift back to the southeast the trout bite should pick back up. In the meantime, he's been fishing in different locations. Out at the jetties, the shark bite has been good on fresh dead shad and cut bait. The bite for him in West Galveston Bay has slowed, although he's still catching a few trout on live croakers. In East Galveston Bay, the trout bite is better, but those wading with artificial lures and croakers are having the best luck. Over in Trinity Bay, the gas wells are holding trout, but the winds creating rough conditions have been a problem. "If you're looking for gafftop," Cacciotti said. "Fish the spoil banks along the Houston Ship Channel. There's plenty of them out there." Any live natural bait will draw strikes.
There's a dolphin swimming around the Galveston Ship Channel with a popping cork and other fishing line tangled in his dorsal fin and maybe tail, according to Capt. Tyler Hatfield with Rod Bending Charters. It's been spotted by a few anglers. If you're out in the area and spot this dolphin please contact the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network 1-800-962-6625.
Hatfield has been fishing the Sea Wolf Park area and reports that there's plenty of sand trout in the area. Best bite has been on shrimp, live being the best but dead will also work. Out at the jetties the bite has been slow for him anyways. On the outside of the north jetty. "Were catching black tip sharks," Hatfield said. There are still some bull reds near marker WR4, but the bite has slowed down. Once the water settles out, catching should get better.
The speckled trout bite outside of Eagle Point has been good. I'll give an update in tomorrow's column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews. com or call 409-683-5273.
