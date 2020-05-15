SUNDAY, MAY 17
• Sports roundup: Sports Editor James LaCombe’s column reviews MLB taking a step toward resuming its season, as well as the latest episodes of “The Last Dance.”
• Love everlasting: Three couples with almost 200 combined years of marriage between them share the secrets to making it last.
• Jeepers creepers: Did the rain deter Jeep enthusiasts from taking their tops down this weekend? Find out here.
• Oh, oh, oh, Odetta: A reluctant musical influence is celebrated in a new book.
• Reel it in: Capt. Joe Kent talks fishing in his daily Reel Report.
• How should county high schools handle graduations?: Survey opens for the Question of the Week.
MONDAY, MAY 18
• Sports roundup: Major sports made headlines this week about the future of their leagues, but sports columnist Keenan Betz wonders if fans should actually believe it.
• Call to order: League City’s municipal court will return to hearing cases starting June 2.
• Living through history: Galveston County libraries are collecting residents' experiences to chronicle the first-of-our-lifetime pandemic.
• Signs of life: The Hometown Heroes Recreation Center and Helen Hall Library in League City are set to reopen to the public today but with significant limitations.
