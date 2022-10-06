Now that the formalities are out of the way, it is time for the third phase of the team tennis season — the playoffs.
Five local teams will continue play next week, beginning on Monday when District 18-5A champion Friendswood plays host to Goose Creek Memorial in bi-district, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Then, the other four county hopefuls — Clear Creek, Clear Springs, Ball High and Texas City — take to the courts on Tuesday.
“It’s tempting to want to look ahead, but it serves no purpose,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said as his team enters the postseason as this year’s Region III-5A favorite, currently also the No. 11-ranked team in the state. “We can only play the match we are in at the time.
“Of course, being ranked one in the region created its own expectations, but they mean nothing. If we take care of our business one match at a time, we will represent ourselves best.”
Friendswood got in a tune-up match with 24-6A runner-up Clear Lake on Tuesday, easing to a 13-6 win.
Friday, the Mustangs face 24-6A’s titleholder, Clear Creek, with county bragging rights certainly on the line. The match takes place in Friendswood at 3:30 p.m.
“Creek will be tough,” Cook said. “It seems like it should be very close.
“They beat Dawson (11-8) when Dawson was missing a top girl. They beat Lake by the similar score we did. I think it could go either way.”
Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise is expecting a shootout, as well.
“Friendswood is always a tough opponent, so it should be a highly competitive match,” Geise said. “It will be good for our kids to have one last tough test before heading into the playoffs.”
Meantime, two of Tuesday’s first-round matchups will be Remembering Ike Tournament rematches, with Clear Springs traveling to Alvin Shadow Creek in 6A and Ball High taking on Nederland at Baytown’s Goose Creek Memorial High School in 5A.
Both were close encounters back in September, with the Chargers prevailing, 10-9, and the Tors walking away with an 11-8 decision.
“(Shadow Creek) is a tough team,” said Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker, whose Chargers defeated Clear Brook in the season finale, 16-3, to secure third overall in the district.
“I know they have strong boys and are very deep,” he added. “Our boys had some tough matches, from (Nos.) 3 to 6. Their girls are tough, too, especially at the top. We are looking forward to the match.”
Same holds true for Ball High, which finished second to Friendswood in the final 18-5A standings after shutting out Manvel, 19-0.
“We are going into our match against Nederland with a lot of confidence,” Tors head coach Kyle Fisher said. “We’re looking for a repeat of our last matchup at Ike.”
As for Texas City, the Stings will be making a return trip to the playoffs after a seven-year hiatus. The eventual fourth-place finishers in 18-5A host Baytown Sterling on Tuesday in a 3:30 p.m. start.
“We know that Sterling has a strong program, and we have struggled with them in the past,” Texas City head coach Angela Norton said of the former district foes and 17-5A champions.
“However, we have some strong momentum, and I think if we come out to play, we can make some personal improvements and show them that Texas City is here now.”
Norton quickly added, “The kids are excited. I love the energy they have and look forward to them playing their best game yet on Tuesday.”
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
• District 24-6A
Clear Creek 19, Dickinson 0
Clear Falls at Brazoswood (played Thursday, late)
Clear Springs 17, Clear Brook 2
Clear Lake, bye
• District 18-5A
Ball High 19, Manvel 0
Angleton 16, Texas City 3
Friendswood, bye
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
• Class 5A
Monday
Friendswood vs. Goose Creek Memorial at Friendswood HS, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Ball High vs. Nederland at Goose Creek Memorial HS (Baytown), 2:15 p.m.
Texas City vs. Baytown Sterling at Texas City HS, 3:30 p.m.
• Class 6A
Tuesday
Clear Springs vs. Alvin Shadow Creek at Shadow Creek HS, 2:30 p.m.
Clear Creek vs. Alief Hastings at Clear Creek HS, 3:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.