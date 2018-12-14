GALVESTON
A Galveston woman was arrested Wednesday and accused of intentionally crashing into a car belonging to her former boyfriend's new girlfriend, police said.
Yemaya Lundy, 27, of Galveston, was charged with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Lundy is accused of ramming her red Chevrolet Impala into a Kia Soul owned by a another woman on the night of Nov. 13, 2018, according to a police complaint.
Lundy was visiting her former boyfriend on that night, when she got into an argument with the man's current girlfriend, according to the complaint.
After she left the house, the couple heard a "loud crashing sound" outside and went outside to see Lundy drive her red Chevrolet Impala into the Kia and drive off, according to the complaint.
The Kia had damage on its front driver side and rear passenger side, according to the complaint. When officers investigated the crash site, they found a headlight and debris from a red car near the Kia, according to the complaint.
Bond for Lundy was set at $2,000, according to court records. She was no longer in custody Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.