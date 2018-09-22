TEXAS CITY
A Galveston County man is suing two Texas City police officers, accusing them of “clubbing” him with a loaded pistol and breaking his jaw after he fled a traffic stop last year.
Brian Miller, who is asking for a jury trial against Texas City police officer Richard Dricks and Sgt. Bradley Macik for assault, battery and other claims stemming from an Oct. 8, 2017 incident. In the lawsuit, Miller asserts Dricks jumped on top off him during an arrest, though Miller had gotten out of his car and was lying face down on the ground “in surrender.”
Then Dricks allegedly hit Miller three times with his pistol, according to the lawsuit. After that, Macik used a Taser on him, according to the lawsuit.
Texas City Police Cpl. Allen Bjerke, in a news release on Friday afternoon, stated the department had reviewed Dricks’ actions that night and “he was subject to discipline, which is under appeal.”
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office declined to charge Dricks, the release stated.
Because the discipline is in arbitration, Bjerke couldn’t discuss it, he said. Dricks isn’t on leave, he said.
Miller had been arrested on Oct. 17 for a parole warrant, evading arrest in a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram, Bjerke said.
A video of the event, provided in an email by Randall Kallinen, Miller’s attorney, shows Miller pull into a driveway — his father’s, according to the lawsuit — get out of his vehicle and begin to lie down. At this point, an officer gets on top of him and hits him three times, although it’s unclear from the video whether the officer has a gun in his hand.
A paramedic who examined Miller after the event determined Miller also had suffered a concussion and should be hospitalized, according to the complaint.
“The video clearly shows the guy giving up and he’s hit with a pistol in the back of his head three times, so this is definitely excessive force,” Kallinen said. Miller is seeking to have his medical expenses paid for and to be compensated for pain and suffering, Kallinen said.
“There was no reason for the officer to hit him like that, the Texas City Police Department needs to police itself and return to professionalism.”
Miller filed the case Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
