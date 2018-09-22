Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.