Galveston Island Humane Society’s Pets of The Week are Ichi and Miracle.
Ichi is a 2 year old black retriever mix puppy. Ichi is a playful pup who loves people and attention and is friendly to all. Ichi does not appear to be dominant or possessive; he has a beautiful temperament. He is a quick learner with a typical lab personality; loyal, affectionate, patient and the perfect family dog! Come meet Ichi today and take this companionable pup home for the holidays!
Miracle is a playful and vibrant cat that is full of personality who can entertain herself as well as those watching her; she is a total joy! Miracle is tidy and a very clean cat who loves to be held. Miracle is about 1 year old and has spent half her life at the shelter, so she would especially love to find her forever home just in time for the holidays. She is anxiously waiting on that special person to come adopt her.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Galveston Firefighter Calendars are now available for purchase (and boy do they look great)! Check out our website for a link to order, or stop by the shelter to pick one up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only!
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
