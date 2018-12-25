CAMPY RECORD
Vermont community attempts to make world’s largest s’more
MIDDLESEX, Vt.
One Vermont community is celebrating the holidays and the winter solstice with a massive bonfire and what they hope will be the world’s largest s’more.
The Winter S’morestice takes place Saturday at Camp Meade in Middlesex and includes fire artists and dancers, music, food, beer and wine and, of course, a sampling of the giant s’more.
The local Red Hen Bakery will make the 4-by-8-foot concoction, baking its own enormous cracker, whipping up marshmallow and using chocolate from a neighboring business.
The giant dessert will then be chopped up and shared with attendees. Organizers said they were too late in pursuing a Guinness World Record but may try next year.
“This is going to be a feat of baking engineering,” said bakery co-owner Randy George.
The project comes at the bakery’s busiest time. “We will be making the world’s largest s’more when we’re also making more bread than we’ve ever made before,” he said.
Organizers have also made a massive bush-like structure out of evergreen branches that will be set on fire. Before the fire, people can walk through the small maze inside it.
ROYAL MESSAGE
Queen Elizabeth II riffs on wisdom, family’s busy year
SANDRINGHAM, England
Queen Elizabeth II wove personal reflections into the latest edition of her annual Christmas message, saying she hoped her long life brought a measure of wisdom and noting her grand-children’s con-tributions to Britain’s royal family.
The 92-year-old queen, the world’s longest-reigning living monarch, also included the customary tribute to military personnel and wishes for world peace in the message, which was pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace and televised Tuesday.
“Some cultures believe a long life brings wisdom,” Elizabeth said in the recording. “I’d like to think so. Perhaps part of that wisdom is to recognize some of life’s baffling paradoxes, such as the way human beings have a huge propensity for good and yet a capacity for evil.”
On a lighter note, the queen listed the House of Windsor’s 2018 milestones with the same unabashed pride of someone writing their yearly Christmas letter for friends and far-flung relatives.
“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” Elizabeth said, not forgetting to mention her own firstborn,
“We have had other celebrations too, including the 70th birthday of The Prince of Wales,” otherwise known as heir to the throne Prince Charles.
The annual message was broadcast to many of the 53 Commonwealth countries. Elizabeth recalled that her father, King George VI, welcomed eight former British colonies at the first meeting of Commonwealth leaders in 1948.
LIVE AND LET DIET
McCartney to fans: Don’t be like me and eat too much
LONDON
Paul McCartney’s Christmas message to his fans around the world: Don’t be like me and eat and drink too much.
The 76-year-old former Beatle tweeted his lighthearted holiday wishes Tuesday illustrated with photos from his younger days.
He says “don’t eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that’s no excuse for you” before wishing everyone a good holiday.
He says “I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other.”
McCartney briefly reunited with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr at a London concert last week.
— Associated Press
