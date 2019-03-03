BOX OFFICE
‘How to Train Your Dragon’ stays No. 1, ‘Madea’ a strong 2nd
LOS ANGELES
“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” topped the North American box office for a second week, but close on its tail was Tyler Perry’s final installment of the “Madea” franchise. Driven by a largely female audience, “A Madea Family Funeral” had a better-than-expected debut.
The third installment in the “How To Train Your Dragon” series grossed an estimated $30 million this weekend according to Universal Pictures on Sunday, bringing its domestic total just shy of $100 million. Worldwide, the DreamWorks Animation film has made over $375 million. In China alone it opened in first place with $33.4 million.
“A Madea Family Funeral” took second place at the domestic box office with an estimated $27 million, a third best for the 15-year-old franchise. The “Madea” films have never been all that popular with critics — this one splattered out with a 24 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — but audiences have never seemed to care. This time around the audience, which was 67 percent female and 78 percent over the age of 25, gave the film a solid A- CinemaScore.
Further down the charts, the Neil Jordan stalker-thriller “Greta,” starring Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz, opened in eighth place to a mediocre $4.6 million.
The acclaimed documentary “Apollo 11” also opened on 120 IMAX screens to $1.65 million.
Many people, however, used this weekend to catch-up with the big winners at the Oscars.
Best-picture winner “Green Book” got the biggest post-Oscars bump, adding $4.71 million over the weekend from theaters. To date, “Green Book” has earned $75.2 million in North America and $188 million worldwide.
Remark reversal
McKellen apologizes for remarks about Spacey, Singer
LONDON
Actor Ian McKellen has apologized for remarks in which he appeared to suggest that allegations of sexual abuse that have been leveled against Kevin Spacey and Bryan Singer resulted from the entertainers’ unease with their own sexuality.
McKellen tweeted Saturday that comments made during the live #QueerAF podcast were “clumsily expressed.” He said “I suggested that if closeted people were instead open about their sexuality they wouldn’t abuse others. That, of course, is wrong.”
He went on to say that he “would never, ever trivialize or condone abuse of any kind. I deeply regret my careless remarks and apologise unreservedly for any distress I caused.”
Both Spacey and Singer have denied wrongdoing in relation to the allegations.
Long and Winding Road
Stolen mag with Beatles on cover back 50 years later
CLEVELAND
An Ohio library says a 1968 copy of Life magazine with the Beatles on the cover has been returned by a borrower who apologized for stealing it as a “kid” and sent $100 to cover late fees.
The Cuyahoga County Public Library says it received the apology this week from someone named Brian, who acknowledged taking it from a suburban Cleveland branch the year it was published.
The library caps late fees at $100, which is good for Brian. The normal fine of 10 cents a day over 50 years would have exceeded $1,800.
Library spokesman Robert Rua says the library is forgiving and thanks Brian for doing the right thing.
A copy of the magazine today fetches around $50 online.
The library expects to put the magazine on display.
A Bottle of Red? A bottle of white?
Ratatouille? Tourist in Boston videos gull swallowing rat
BOSTON
This rat is getting a lot of mouse clicks.
A British tourist visiting Boston captured on video a hungry seagull devouring a dead rat in a single gulp and posted it on social media, prompting thousands of horrified comments.
The video shows the gull pecking tentatively at the rodent before picking it up in its beak and swallowing the entire animal.
The bird then flies atop a parked car on Salem Street in the heart of Boston’s North End, popular for its dozens of Italian restaurants — the rat’s tail hanging from the gull’s mouth.
The unidentified Briton who caught the beastly breakfast on camera can be heard exclaiming: “Oh my God, it just swallowed it whole ... Ratatouille?”
