GALVESTON
Juneteenth Development Inc. will have its annual scholarship gala at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
Tickets are $15 a person; and $5 for ages 5-17 (children tickets are sold at the door only).
For information and tickets, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth Paint & Sip event at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N.
Tickets are $30. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3034.
GALVESTON
The eighth annual Juneteenth Gala will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 9 at Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway.
Tickets are $40, or $400 for a reserved table of eight.
State Rep. Dr. Greg Bonnen will be the guest speaker.
For tickets and information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth Gospelfest at 7 p.m. June 10 at New Life Church, 1112 Seventh St. N.
The Stinson’s will be the featured guests. Johnae Cotton, Brenda Martin, Stanley Pearson, the Temi Newton & High Praise dance ministry, as well as the New Life Church Choir also will perform.
Admission is free. For information, call 409-949-3034.
GALVESTON
The Juneteenth Freedom Tours will offer an immersive experience that takes visitors on the march of freedom to the sites of emancipation where Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger read the historic General Order No. 3.
Times will be at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. June 11 and June 18; and at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. June 12 and June 19 and June 20.
Group size is limited to 15 people per tour. Tickets are $20 a person (non-refundable).
To sign up and information, call Sam Collins III, 409-256-3822.
GALVESTON
The Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas and the Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will have its Backyard Boogie on The Rooftop event in honor of Juneteenth from 8 p.m. to midnight June 11 at the Roof Garden, 2214 Strand St.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. For information, visit visitgalveston.com.
The Juneteenth Galveston: Where It All Began webinar will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 15. Learn from local historians and organizations who preserve and safeguard the history, events, stories and memories centered around Juneteenth. To register, visit visitgalveston.com/juneteenth-webinar.
GALVESTON
The Central High School gathering committee will have its annual memorial service at 6 p.m. June 15 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The group also will have its Juneteenth fish fry from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 18 at the same location. Tickets are $20.
For information, call Mattie Muse, 4049-692-5641, or Sandra Toussant, 409-299-8655.
GALVESTON
The inaugural Juneteenth Success In Business Minority & Women Business Enterprise Empowerment Summit & Procurement Fair will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 17 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
Admission is free; light refreshments will be served.
If you’d like to participate as a resource agency or business, email events @juneteenth successinbusiness.com or goodwille@juneteenth successinbusiness.com.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will present its Juneteenth Poetry Slam at 7 p.m. June 17 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
“Extra Hollywood/Met Gala” is the theme.
General admission is $15, or $175 for a table of eight.
For tickets and information, call 409-949-3034.
GALVESTON
The 43rd annual Juneteenth Proclamation Reading will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 18 at Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway.
Local elected officials and family members will be present to pay homage to former State Rep. Al Edwards.
For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
GALVESTON
The Juneteenth Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. June 18 at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston.
Admission is free; no personal coolers are allowed. Take your own lawn chair/blanket.
There will be food vendors, entrepreneur showcases, a Black Artist Artwalk Exhibition, a basketball tournament, live music and more.
If you’d like to participate, call LaWanda Allen, 409-457-3570.
GALVESTON
The Old Central Cultural Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute complimentary food to Galveston County seniors from noon to 2 p.m. June 18 at 2627 Ave. M.
For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
GALVESTON
The Juneteenth Parade will begin at 1 p.m. June 18 at 26th and Ball streets and will travel down Ball Street and end at 41st and Ball St.
A picnic will be afterward.
If you’d like to participate, call Gwynetheia Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-632-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Railroad Museum will present its speaker series commemorating Juneteenth from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at 2602 25th St.
The legacy of pullman porter George Lewis will be discussed.
Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for ages 4-12, and ages 3 and younger are free. For information, call 409-765-5700.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will have its Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration June 18.
The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at Texas City High School and travel down Palmer Highway to Bay Street. Master Sgt. Tameeka Hicks will be the parade marshal.
The Juneteenth celebration, which will include live music, food trucks, moonwalks and more will begin at 4 p.m. at Rainbow Park, 800 Bay St. N.
For information, call 409-949-3034.
GALVESTON
The Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its Juneteenth Celebration at 11 a.m. June 19 at 2612 Ave. L.
The program will feature speakers, choirs, and more celebrating the holiday.
For information, call 832-678-3117.
GALVESTON
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will celebrate Juneteenth with worship at 11 a.m. and a block party from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 19 at 2013 Broadway.
There also will be a Bikers Freedom Ride and bike blessing at 3:30 p.m. June 19 beginning at 37th Street and Harborside Drive. For information, call 281-382-9617 or 832-350-5258.
The block party will include food trucks, vendors, music, dominoes, corn hole, bingo and more. For information, call Sharon Gillins, 409-392-5887.
GALVESTON
The Juneteenth General Order No. 3 Reenactment will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at the Galveston Custom House Museum, 520 20th St.
For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
GALVESTON
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its Emancipation March from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 19 beginning at the old county courthouse, 722 21st St., and will march to the church at 2013 Broadway.
For information, call Sharon Gillins, 409-392-5887.
GALVESTON
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Juneteenth Jubilee from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 20 at 2100 Strand St.
There will be music, live performances and historic reenactments. Admission is free.
For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
