BACLIFF
Noah’s Ark Bar & Grill, 4438 Boulevard St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Leo’s Snacks, 3935 Rosedale Lane — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
Brooklyn Pizza, 1007 Grand Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
DICKINSON
Kroger No. 241, 3410 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection/Deli department. Demerit Score: 3
Kroger No. 241 3410 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection/Meat department. Demerit Score: 5
Dickinson High School, 3800 Baker Drive — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Dickinson Food Store, 2908 Dickinson Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Columbus Club of Dickinson, 4132 E. 27th St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Joall Produce and Natural Juices, 4228 FM 517 E. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
MN Foods, 1460 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Pizza Hut No. 39314, 3410 Gulf Freeway, Suite 3426 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Bay Colony Elementary School, 101 Bay Colony Elementary Drive — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Mcadams Junior High School, 11415 Hughes Road — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Shipley Donuts, 3555 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
FRIENDSWOOD
Thomas Manor Memory Care 1, 2275 Thomas Trace — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Sonic Drive In No. 3915 3221 FM 528 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Wendy’s No. 60, 104 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Timber Creek Golf Club, 4554 FM 2351 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s No. 26100, 100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Morada Friendswood, 1310 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular Inspection/Senior living center. No demerits.
Jlb Eatery, 145 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Whataburger No. 486, 106 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
QQ Star China Cafe, 3141 FM 528, Suite 332 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
GALVESTON
Tacos Gabriel, 3020 Ave. Q, Rear — Follow-up Inspection. No demerits.
Vargas Cut & Catch, 2102 Postoffice St., Suite A — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road — Regular Inspection/Restaurant and bar. Demerit Score: 7
Mario’s Pizza, 13708 Termini San Luis Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 18
The Gypsy Joynt Inc, 6105 Stewart Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Playground Patio Bar & Grill, 2325 Strand — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
El Pinoy Restaurant, 101 21st St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Primos Cafe 6701, Stewart Road No.1 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Nick’s Kitchen and Beach Bar, 3802 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 17
Shark Shack, 2402 Strand — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Island Exxon, 8115 Harborside Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 27
Weis Middle School, 7100 Stewart Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
RJ Meridian Care Center, 2228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Small kitchen. Demerit Score: 5
RJ Meridian Care Center, 2228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Main kitchen. Demerit Score: 2
Katie’s Seafood Market, 1902 Wharf Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Sampson & Son’s Seafoods, 1902 Wharf Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
44th & S Mini Mart, 4328 Ave. S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Strand Refreshments, 2122 Strand — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Starbuck’s Coffee No.6774, 102 22nd St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
HITCHCOCK
New M & M Food, 7801 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. No Demerits.
Family Dollar Store No. 21701, 6709 Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Daiquiris on #6, 9741 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Dairy Queen, 1107 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 5 Waterfront — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Joe’s Crab Shack 7 Waterfront Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Aldi Foods, 100 FM 518 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
LA MARQUE
Dollar General Store No. 283, 914 Bayou Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Leo’s Drive Inn, 1602 Bayou Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
LEAGUE CITY
Chinese Wok, 109 Magnolia St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2456 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
McDonald’s No. 32232, 102 state Highway 3 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Kolache Factory, 306 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Kids R Kids No. 22, 450 Constellation Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
T L Mini Express, 3100 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Freebirds World Burrito, 1615 FM 646 W. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Ivy Kids, 1925 S. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Burger House, 395 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
St. Mary Catholic School, 1612 E. Walker St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 120 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
The Learning Experience, 3821 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Walmart Supercenter No.5388, 1701 W. FM 646 — Regular Inspection/Grocery produce. Demerit Score: 1
Walmart Supercenter No. 5388, 1701 W. FM 646 — Regular Inspection/Deli and bakery. Demerit Score: 5
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas, 1150 Devereux Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Salata, 2515 Gulf Freeway S., Suite 300 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Holly Berry Tearoom & Gifts, 501 E. Main Street, Suite 4 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 1615 FM 646 N., Suite F — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Taco Bell No. 34701, 2660 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Wongs Asian Cuisine, 3612 W. Main St., Suite 400 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
TEXAS CITY
Refresqueria, 2504 25th Ave. N., Suite 13 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Tacos El Trivi, 628 16th — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
The Nutrition Hangout, 9300 Emmett F Lowry Expressway — Opening New Permit Inspection. No Demerits.
Dee Best Food Mart, 2502 Texas Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
Corner Shell, 3109 First Ave. S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Candlewood Suites, 1700 state Highway 146 N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
