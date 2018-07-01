TEXAS CITY
Some residents are asking whether a Texas City intersection needs modifications after several accidents, most recently after last week's accident that involved a van flipping over and sending at least 12 passengers to area hospitals.
The accident occurred at 3:38 p.m. at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Emmett F. Lowry feeder road in Texas City when a Nissan Altima hit the passenger van, police said.
Seven reported crashes were logged at this intersection since 2017, and 21 crashes were reported on Century Boulevard overall, according to Texas Department of Transportation crash data.
The area has been a constant issue, Texas City resident Deborah Elfstrom said.
“These are not isolated incidences,” she said. “That is the third wreck there in just barely over a week. I saw two others and remember a number of similar scenarios. What's going on there?"
The state regularly looks at the intersection, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Perez said.
"We are always looking at ways to improve safety on our roads," he said. "We accomplish this by implementing safety measures such as additional striping, signage enhancements and other remedies."
The transportation department looks at several elements when maintaining and modifying intersections throughout the county, Perez said.
"We skillfully work in elements that would improve safety such as reconfiguring lane assignments and eliminating conflict points," he said.
The intersection of Century Boulevard and Emmett F. Lowry feeder road, next to Popeyes, is in desperate need of modifications or added street signs, Texas City resident Pauline Sustaita said.
"Sit at the Popeyes lot for 30 minutes anytime of the day," she said. "You will see why."
The intersection isn't the problem, it's the fault of bad drivers, Texas City resident Erin Cole said.
"Everyone runs the lights," she said. "It’s a normal intersection. People just blow through it because it’s not an extremely busy one."
Drivers should make sure to look at all street signs to maintain safety at any intersection, Perez said.
"Pay attention," he said. "Focus on driving when behind the wheel and put the phone away or turn it off."
