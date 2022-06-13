Let’s revisit how Galveston’s golf cart problem began
Let’s revisit this whole golf cart problem.
When residents first began to drive golf carts for pleasure, they could not be driven on Seawall Boulevard because the speed limit was then 40 mph and ordinances only allowed golf carts to operate on streets with 35 mph or less.
Without thinking ahead, the city reduced the speed limit on the seawall to 35 mph, which then made golf carts legal to be driven there.
And to top that off, the city then began issuing permits to multiple businesses to rent golf carts to tourists, and of course, tourists want to drive them on the seawall.
Next thing you know, we have scooters and slingshots also crowding traffic. And now, the city is tasked with traffic and code enforcement problems and doesn’t know what to do with a problem the city created.
Ya think?
Debbie Gremillion
Galveston
Daily News coverage of Jan. 6 hearings was weakCoverage of the Jan. 6 House hearing on Friday’s issue was laughable. Page 5A, one-column headline, small type size on the headline while jumps with no headline were five-columns wide? Not even a Page 1A teaser (which would’ve been inadequate).
Regardless of a reader’s political affiliation, these are historic hearings and ended before 9 p.m. Americans have seen nothing similar since the Nixon proceedings nearly 50 years ago, and the consequences of Jan. 6 — disrupting the peaceful transfer of the presidency — are more serious than the Watergate break-in.
The hearing videos were compelling: more rioters and more violence than I’d previously seen.
You should have reserved a place on 1A. You could have put two-line (not three-line) headlines in the stacked two-column articles on the right side of the page, removed the weekend promo, removed the space-filling quote at the bottom of 1A, moved a feature-story photo to the jump page and/or run the House gun bill article inside (although that’s important, too).
You are breaking a retired newspaper journalist’s heart — mine.
Mary Vinnedge
Galveston
Mobs protesting at judges’ homes are breaking the law
Why are pro-choice people allowed to illegally protest the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court might repeal Roe v. Wade?
They live in states where abortion laws won’t change if Roe v. Wade is repealed. Why is law enforcement letting mobs demonstrate at judges’ homes? State and federal laws call for fines and prison for demonstrating at judges’ homes.
Under our U.S. Constitution, non-designated conduct is a state duty. The Constitution says nothing about abortions. The court may admit Roe v. Wade was an illegal ruling by five unelected Democrats without constitutional authority.
Abortions were always a state authority, not the Supreme Court, and still are.
Gary Miller
Texas City
