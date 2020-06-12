SUNDAY, JUNE 14• Sports roundup: Columnist Keenan Betz takes a look at what Roger Federer’s injury means for the 38-years-old’s legendary career and future.
• What is that in the water, exactly? “Floating solids” in Bayou Vista have residents pushing for testing and safety measures.
• Local voices: “We could learn from Germany how to deal with symbols of hate” — guest commentary from Galveston’s Dan Freeman
• What kinds of changes would you like to see happen when it comes to police policies? Survey opens for Question of the Week.
• Reel it in: Capt. Joe Kent talks fishing in his daily Reel Report.
MONDAY, JUNE 8
• Sports roundup: Sports Editor James LaCombe discusses youth baseball’s return, MLB and college football’s latest plans and more.
• Reaching out: La Marque organizers have recruited former gang members to engage with local rap crews to help mitigate violent activity on the city’s streets.
• Island Screen Time: Gordon Levitt’s performance ups the suspense factor in “7500.” Read Dustin Chase’s review.
• Local voices: “Transparency and accountability are more important — guest commentary from Galveston Wharves Board Trustee Ted O’Rourke
