GALVESTON
Record-high fuel prices don’t seem to have discouraged people from driving to the island for spring break.
COVID-driven production cuts still lagging a post-pandemic demand spike, war in Ukraine and U.S. sanctions against Russian oil have contributed to pump prices rising above $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline and much higher for premium grades and diesel.
But during the first big tourist test of the season, fuel prices didn’t seem to be a major factor for spring breakers huddled in the chilly Saturday beach wind.
Ashley and Thomas Ruckman, from Kansas, already had plans to drive to Texas for spring break when gas prices started rising.
“We were going to come one way or another,” Ashley Ruckman said. “It’s a lot cheaper than flying.”
Danielle Marriott brought her daughter the 80 or so miles from Fulshear to Galveston, like she does twice a year. Gas prices weren’t a factor in her decision, she said.
“We just wanted to go to a beach, a close beach,” Marriott said.
By last week, gas prices had jumped to $4.06 a gallon, 45 cents more than the week before, according to AAA research. The last time gas prices were so high was in July 2008, according to the auto club.
That’s above the $4-a-gallon threshold that would cause 59 percent of the people to change their driving habits, according to the AAA survey.
That threshold was less the trigger when it came to summer travel plans, however, AAA’s survey found.
Of the people AAA surveyed, 42 percent said they wouldn’t consider changing their summer travel plans because of gas prices.
It’s difficult to measure exactly how much gas prices influence spring break crowds in Galveston, said Michael Woody, chief tourism officer with the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
If anything, high gas prices mean bigger crowds, he said.
When gas prices are higher, people tend to stay closer to home. For many, home is the cities of Houston, Austin and San Antonio, which are just a few hours drive from Galveston, Woody said.
“When we talk to all our attraction partners, they all said they were busy,” Woody said.
Hotels have reported a few cancellations, but local accommodations are more often reporting additional last-minute bookings, he said.
“Starting today, reservations are really running strong for the island,” Woody said Monday.
The pandemic proved for many Texans that Galveston is an easy escape within driving distance, Woody said. So the island already is in the minds of Texans looking for a quick vacation, he said.
Some tourists had other reasons for not letting higher gas prices change their travel plans.
Zinta Zarins said complaining about high gas prices was trivial. Originally from Latvia, Zarins doesn’t mind paying more for gas.
“That is your way of helping with the war,” Zarins said.
The Austin resident visited Galveston with her granddaughters for some relaxation, she said.
“We thank our lucky stars we can go on a cold beach,” Zarins said. “We’re just thankful we have these opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.