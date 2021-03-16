TEXAS CITY
Abel Garza has a deep connection with Texas City. His parents moved there in the early 1930s; his brother, Carlos Garza, was mayor from 2000 to 2004; and his children went to school there. Garza also was born and reared in Texas City and has lived there his whole life.
“My heart is in this city,” he said. “I just want to see it advance.”
Garza became a member of the Community Matters 2030 project to contribute to the advancement of his beloved city, he said. The project is an initiative of the mayor’s office to improve the connection between the city and community.
Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson, city officials and community members are working on Community Matters 2030 to improve issues important to Texas City residents such as public safety, economic development and creating more community engagement.
“The purpose of Community Matters is to get the community’s perspective on what should be changed or improved in our community,” Johnson said. “Citizens will respond better to ordinances they’ve had a hand in creating.”
The Community Matters committee conducted an online and hard-copy survey from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, which asked Texas City residents about what they thought were the most important areas of growth and change. The committee tabulated the responses and used them as a guide to prioritize the most pertinent issues for the coming years.
The survey also demonstrated residents wanted improvements that already existed, such as more parks, Johnson said. Their unfamiliarity with amenities that already exist means the city has to do a better job of informing residents of what is available in the community, he said.
The committee of 30 members, which includes five College of the Mainland students, has been meeting to prioritize residents’ issues and create a plan. The goal is to submit the final plan to the city commission on or about July 7 for consideration and possible adoption.
The top concern for Texas City residents is public safety, Johnson said. Public safety concerns were not limited to crime, violence or fire safety, but also issues like safe responses to industrial accidents and storm preparedness, he said.
Other needs include activities that create community engagement and pride for Texas City and economic development, Johnson said. The city wants to create more opportunities for businesses to open in Texas City and create a more diversified tax base, he said. Johnson would like Texas City to have a healthy mix of different types of businesses, he said.
Economic development is the most prominent issue for committee member Mark Ciavaglia, chairman of the Texas City Economic Development Corp. The city’s previous successes with projects such as shopping center Tanger Outlet and the redevelopment of Sixth Street are great examples of how Texas City residents can improve their community, he said.
Garza was a member of the Texas City Vision 2020 committee that helped redevelop Texas City. The committee was involved in much of the recent economic development and affordable housing, Garza said. It was involved in developing subdivisions such as Crystal Clear Lagoon at Lago Mar and a few schools like Manuel Guajardo Jr. Elementary School, Garza said.
Community Matters 2030 will help Texas City become an even better place to live, work and play and prepare for the future, Garza said.
“It’s best we address our issues now,” Garza said. “We’re trying to get the next generation prepared to run Texas City.”
