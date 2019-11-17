GALVESTON
County commissioners today will consider whether to join governments across the nation in negotiations to end a massive lawsuit against opioid drug makers and distributors, or to stay out and leave their options open to pursue litigation in the future.
At issue is the National Prescription Opiate Litigation case, a lawsuit that accuses drug manufacturers and distributors of contributing to a national opioid crisis.
The county in 2018 joined the nationwide effort to sue companies that manufacture or distribute opioid drugs nationwide, including Purdue Pharma and CVS.
The lawsuit claims drug companies should pay for the costs that local governments have incurred from the spread of addictive prescription drugs.
Commissioners will discuss the latest developments in the lawsuit in a closed-door executive session, including whether they should sign a form that would exclude them from settlement talks.
Attorney Paul Ready, Galveston County’s general counsel, declined to say which choice he would advise commissioners to make.
“The details of settlement talks and litigation strategies are best kept confidential at this stage,” Ready said. “Monday, the commissioners court will decide whether submitting that form advances the best interest of Galveston County.”
A website set up by the attorneys organizing the settlement projects a $1 billion settlement with a group of companies that make, distribute or sell opioids nationwide. Of that amount, Galveston County could be in line for as much as $550,000, according to the attorneys.
If the county excludes itself from the negotiations, it could still attempt to reach its own settlement with the companies.
Remaining in the negotiations means the county might be powerless to change course if it doesn’t like the eventual outcome of settlement talks, as the settlement could be approved by 75 percent of the governments that choose to remain in the negotiations.
Hundreds of local governments are party to the national lawsuit, and municipal governments from Florida to Vermont to New York have voted recently about whether to join the negotiations ahead of a Nov. 22 deadline.
In September, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster approved the “negotiating class” proposal as a way to reach a global settlement in the lawsuit.
The idea was opposed by dozens of state attorneys general, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who argued the proposal violated states rights by allocating money to local governments directly, rather than to the states.
“States and their political subdivisions must be allowed to settle and resolve any allocation issues between themselves,” the attorneys general wrote in a July letter objecting to the negotiation class proposal.
The negotiating class proposal was also opposed by the drug companies.
Commissioners are scheduled to meet today at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.