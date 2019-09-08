La Marque residents, city leaders and supporters gathered Sunday afternoon to protest gun violence, including a shooting on Sept. 1 that killed 19-year-old Derrick Phillips while he was driving his car near La Marque High School.
Organized by resident Tracie Steans, who lost her brother-in-law a little more than two months ago in a Texas City shooting, the Stop the Violence 409 rally started with a group prayer and ended with a call to action.
“Today is about prayers and coming together,” Steans said to a group of about 50 people, standing in two circles, hands joined. “Everybody coming together on such short notice says a lot.”
The idea for the rally, held at Walter Feigle Park, 1009 Bayou Road, was born late last week and word spread over a matter of days.
A table set up near the circle was covered with photographs of people in the community lost to violence in recent months and years.
Mayor Bobby Hocking took the microphone before the group dispersed to sign-up tables for various community organizations, expressing his support for the event and what it represented.
“As the mayor of this city, I speak peace,” Hocking said. “We have to meet families and loved ones of those lost at their point of need and we’re prepared to do that.”
Tables were set up for voter registration, with information on CrimeStoppers and its cooperative efforts with the La Marque Police Department and on various activist groups aimed at stopping the violence, including the newly minted organization Stop the Violence 409.
“We need you, we need you, we need you,” Steans said. “We need your help.” A second gathering will be held on Sept. 22, she said. The Sept. 22 event is planned for Yariz Party Hall, also on Bayou Road, organizers said.
Roderick Dozier, a youth pastor at New Glory Outreach Ministry in West Texas City, wore a T-shirt with his organization’s name in bold, block letters: “My Brother’s Keeper.”
“We’re here for young men and kids of any age, for people who might have gotten on the wrong track,” Dozier said. “We are a mentoring group and we are open to people who’ve gotten off course through abuse, drugs or gangs, and who need to change paths.”
My Brother’s Keeper takes children to football games, teaches young men how to tie a tie and generally provides mentorship and friendship to keep them out of trouble, Dozier said.
“I lost my brother three years ago,” Dozier said. “If I can reach one person, I’ll know this work matters.”
Jacqueline Steans Lamb of La Marque was one of several women at the event who have lost sons to violence. Richard Anthony Steans, 39, was shot and killed in Texas City on June 22.
“I want to see justice for my son first, then I want to do what I can to keep this from happening to someone else,” Lamb said.
She wore a red T-shirt with a photograph of her son on it, and embraced another woman, Rachel Ornelas, who lost her son, Rogelio Ornelas, in March 2017, the day before his 22nd birthday.
“I just heard about this about 30 minutes ago,” Ornelas said. “I just had to be here.”
Waymon Stubblefield of West Texas City wrote a poem for the occasion, sharing sentiments that spread around the circle and beyond as residents lingered and visited.
“The pain caused by senseless violence is felt not only by the victims,” Stubblefield wrote.
“Together we can produce change starting with ourselves. For love is the only thing that can conquer hate.”
