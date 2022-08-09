'Plight of the monarchs' was great, but I have a question By ELIZABETH ANDERSON Aug 9, 2022 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This letter is to commend Sarah Granau for “Plight of the monarchs" ("Island conservationists hope to help monarch butterflies survive," The Daily News, Aug. 6).It was an excellent, informative piece about our endangered monarch butterflies and included beautiful photos by Jennifer Reynolds.Thank you for this important coverage.I have one question: Where are seeds for the native milkweed available? I would like to plant it for the monarchs.Elizabeth AndersonGalvestonEditor's note: The Native Plant Society of Texas is a resource for those looking to find and home native plants.https://npsot.org/wp/resources/finding-natives/ Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTwo families lost someone in Galveston golf cart crash that killed fourMedical branch President Ben Raimer put on administrative leaveMan died after found in truck with gunshot wounds in GalvestonFight over ownership of Galveston's Babe's Beach hits courtsOfficials seek help identifying woman who died on roadsideMan found dead in Galveston ditch identifiedMan charged with murder in Dickinson stabbingOne dead, one charged with murder in Galveston stabbingO'Rourke's 'Drive for Texas' makes stop in GalvestonRenowned Galveston attorney, former mayor, R.A. Apffel Sr. dies at 91 CollectionsFall Sports PreviewBirds, people fish on island's East EndCooling off at the splash pad40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honorees CommentedOne day the right will come for your rights, too (137) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (81) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49) On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts (48) Trump needs lawyers because of shady Democrats (46)
