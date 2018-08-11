Ball High Class of 1983 celebrated its 35th class reunion in Galveston on July 27 and 28.
The class would like to thank the following classmates that help made this reunion memorable. Steven Dean, Paul Cotter, Mark Erricson, Robert Esther, Chelette Cleveland-Gaskin, Cindy Contreas-Holmes, Tera Hunter, Donna Perez-Lewis, Gregory Oliver, Susan Mullins-Roberts, Kiska Thompson-Seller, Alfred Simpson, and special thanks to C/O 83 spearhead Patrick Moore. Also; thanks to our classmate Kathryn Cox.
Happy Birthday Ruiz! That was the call at Galvestonian Liborio Ruiz‘s birthday party held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on July 21. He turned 91 on July 23. Liborio celebrated with 96 guests comprised of family, old friends and new friends he’s made through his participation in the Osler Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Liborio was born in Fremont, Ohio in 1927. He moved to Galveston in 1934 with his parents and siblings. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe, Lovenberg School and graduated from Ball High School in 1945. As he describes it, he was a restless soul and after high school he joined the War Shipping Administration. Then he spent the next five years as a merchant mariner ferrying troops and supplies to Alaska and across Europe during World War II while his brothers served in Germany, India, China and Burma.
Liborio celebrated this milestone with nephew Bobby Ruiz and wife Ida; son Michael Ruiz and wife Rene; son Danny Ruiz and children Haley, Mason and McKenna; daughter Christine Hopkins and granddaughter Celina and husband David. His sister Meme Eliaz and sister-in-law Theresa Ruiz also attended along with extended family from across the state. Guests included long-time friends Charles and Mary Sheffler, Glenda Brown and family, Sam Ulanday, Septy Debelen, AJ and Tracy Cuchia, Kenny and Diane Chide, Vera Somvra, Carol McCord, Danny and wife Sally Tiller, Dorothy Diaz and many other friends and family members.
Happy Birthday to Lulu Benavidez, Julie Wichlep Griffice, Stan Blazyk, Larry Janzen, Doug McLeod, Shanna Pennington, Dana Martin, Patti Nonus Abbott, Bernetta Townsend Koehler, Bonnie Rhew, Sherry Mencacci, Janice Pieerson, Robert Peralez, Malcolm Mencacci, Mikie Mallini Rath and Charles Christiansen.
