BOLIVAR PENINSULA
Denise Lange is committed to Bolivar Peninsula.
Lange, the co-owner of a septic tank installation company operating on the peninsula, owns several houses and an apartment there.
The septic tank installation business relies on new construction, on people planning to build new homes or new RV hookups.
Business has been good over the past 10 years, Lange said. Construction has boomed since Hurricane Ike flattened many houses on the peninsula in 2008, and more people, especially retirees, seem to be buying and moving back to the area, she said. But in recent weeks, her optimism has been clouded.
“I’m scared to death,” Lange said. “This is my 401(k).”
Over the past month, people who are interested in hiring her wonder whether they can hold off on making final plans, Lange said.
The reason? Anxiety caused by the Oct. 26 release of, and reactions to, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ tentatively selected plan for a massive coastal barrier meant to prevent a devastating storm surge in coastal communities such as the one caused by Ike.
“They’re flat out telling us, ‘Well, I’m just going to wait until we find out what’s going on with the coastal barrier,” she said.
The plan proposes a 70-mile system of barriers and levees on Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula and parts of Galveston Bay. If it ever comes to fruition, the system would cost between $23 billion and $32 billion to construct, according to the corps. That includes the cost of a series of environmental restoration projects associated with the barrier system.
Even though construction of the barrier system likely wouldn’t start until the mid-2020s — at the earliest — some locals worry that the mere talk of the barrier will depress real estate prospects for years to come.
“One person was going to be building a house, and after this came out, they said they’re not going to build a house at this time, ” said Brenda Flanagan, president of the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce.
One of the most pressing issues is the corps’ planned placement for the barrier. In the weeks since the plan was released, local fears about where exactly the barrier would be placed, and who would be left outside the wall, have risen.
An online map, generated by a coalition of environmental groups using data from a public records request from the corps, purports to show the corps’ planned placement of the barrier along FM 3005 in Galveston and state Highway 87 on Bolivar Peninsula.
Corps officials have said the line is conceptual, and that the final placement of the wall is not decided, and would be decided after more analysis. The placement will take public opinion into consideration, officials said.
A final report on the plan isn’t expected until 2021, but Lesley Sommer, the association director of the Galveston Association of Realtors, said there is real fear that the unfinished plans for the barrier will change people’s minds about buying or building on Galveston Island.
“I’ve definitely already been hearing that potential buyers and owners of property who are trying to decide what they want to do with their property are nervous and concerned and asking their Realtors for advice,” Sommer said. “In many cases, it’s advice that the Realtor just doesn’t have yet because there’s just so many unknowns.”
