News item: Texas City developer announces plans for man-made lagoon (Oct. 27)
This will be a very popular amenity. When Palm Beach was built at Moody Gardens, I predicted a big bust. There was a real beach a mile away. Instead, my family spent a good portion of our vacations for the next several years, with my daughter and nephews, playing on the white sand, freshwater beach. It was always crowded with vacationers.
Steve Fouga
As long as it’s not eligible as some type of TIRZ expenditure. If it is, it means that both city and county governments are paying for this expense.
Ron Shelby
News item: Woman injured by loose dog in Galveston (Oct. 26)
I’ll tell you, as a pit bull owner, my pit bull will pick up a smaller animal and destroy it in no time. Squirrel, opossum, mouse, bird, you name it. He is still the biggest, sweetest, lapdog-ninny-baby snuggle dog ever. But I would NEVER, EVER trust him to be unattended around an animal he didn’t know.
The owners of this dog need to be held fully responsible for this.
It doesn’t matter what kind of dog it is, it’s the owner’s responsibility to contain it.
Sarah Moore Click
News item: Army Corps recommends $23B coastal barrier (Oct. 27)
Sounds like this “Ike Dike” could cause more damage than a hurricane and make rain flooding worse. We have rain flooding more often than hurricanes. Rain flooding has caused more damage than hurricanes in the recent decades.
Gary Miller
I would be willing to bet that if the bayous listed in the article were actually cleaned a lot of our flooding that has happened would lessen. What worries me is the cost is doing exactly what I thought it would do and zooming higher, and part of what was posted is that local flooding might become worse. Oh yeah, just what we wanted to hear.
Paul Hyatt
