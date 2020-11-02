Voting Information Nov. 3 General Election

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling Places

Registered eligible voters can cast ballots at any of these polling places.

• Bacliff/San Leon

Bacliff VFD, 600 Grand Ave.

San Leon VFD, 337 12th St., San Leon

• Bolivar Peninsula

Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87, Port Bolivar

High Island ISD gym building, foyer, 2113 Sixth St., High Island

• Clear Lake Shores

Clubhouse, 1006 South Shore Drive

• Dickinson

Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3

IBC Bank, conference room, 2301 FM 646 W

Ministry of Encouragement, 3424 state Highway 3

Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3

McAdams Jr. High School, 11415 Hughes Road

• Hitchcock

MUD 12 Building, second floor, 2929 state Highway 6

Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, foyer, 6333 state Highway 6

Hitchcock ISD Administration Building, Building B, 7801 Neville

• Friendswood

Old junior high school, Administration Building, 402 Laurel Drive

Jacob White Building, 2000 W Parkwood Ave.

Friendswood First Baptist Church, gymnasium, 202 E Heritage Drive

Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S Friendswood Drive

• Galveston Island

Galveston County Justice Center (first floor vending area), 600 59th St.

Moody Methodist Church, Welcome Center, 2803 53rd St.

Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St.

Galveston ISD Administration Building, board chambers, 3904 Ave. T

Seaside Baptist Church, 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach

Texas A&M University Campus, Building 3025, 200 Seawolf Parkway

Rebecca Sealy Hospital, first floor classroom, 404 Eight St.

• Kemah

Community Center, 800 Harris St.

• La Marque

Community Room, 1109 Bayou Road, Suite B

• League City

Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W Main St.

North County Annex, Room 142, 174 Calder Road

League City Recreation Room, 400 W Walker

College of the Mainland North Campus, 200 Parker Court

Blue Building, 144 Park Ave., Suite 200

Public Works Operation Center, 1701 W League City Parkway

The Watershed, 1751 E League City Parkway

Ferguson Elementary School, 1910 S Compass Rose

Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E League City Parkway

League City Intermediate School, 2588 Webster St.

Dominion Church, 6400 Calder Road

• Santa Fe

West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6

Santa Fe ISD Museum, 13304 state Highway 6

Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646

• Texas City

Carver Community Center, 6415 Park Ave.

College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road

Nessler Center, Wings of Heritage Room, 2010 Fifth Ave. N

Calvary Baptist Church, 517 18th Ave. N

Texas City Central Fire Station, 1721 25th St.

Mid-County Building, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

