GALVESTON
African-American tourists spend more than $60 billion a year traveling in the United States, and Galveston could significantly benefit from their spending.
The city will get national attention this week as the birthplace of Juneteenth, a celebration commemorating federal troops arriving in Galveston in 1865 and informing slaves they had been freed.
“Juneteenth is part of our history and is one of the many defining elements that make our island such a special place to live and a wonderfully diverse place to visit,” said Michael Woody, chief tourism officer for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Galveston is the birthplace of Juneteenth, and we are celebrating that in a big way this year with the dedication of the 'Absolute Equality' mural,” he said.
Diversity and inclusion was a hot topic at the Galveston Tourism Summit held May 5.
Raymond Lewis, a member of the Galveston Park Board’s diversity, equity and inclusion task force, spoke at the summit about the significant financial contribution the African-American market brings to the national tourism sector.
During the panel discussion, Lewis referred to a Mandala Research report that showed the African-American contribution to the national tourism sector to be $63 billion.
“He urged Galveston tourism stakeholders to work to get a share of this,” Woody said. “This, obviously, would be a big contribution to Galveston’s tourism industry.”
As part of promoting Galveston’s African-American history experiences, the bureau recently curated an African-American history tour tied to its website and app, working closely with the Juneteenth Legacy Project.
“Also tied to Juneteenth, we are launching the new Freedom Walk self-guided tour that retraces the steps of the Union soldiers during this incredible day in history,” Woody said.
The tour will be available year-round and feature on-site access to augmented reality with a mobile phone app. The app will allow users to scan parts of certain sites to access videos describing the significance of each Freedom Walk location, narrated by local historians.
The Freedom Walk starts at Pier 21, said Melody Smith, marketing director for the visitors bureau. The self-tour includes stops that explain the importance of the Middle Passage, Juneteenth, the "Absolute Equality" mural, the Custom House, Reedy Chapel and Ashton Villa.
“The CVB is very intentional in marketing to diverse groups,” Woody said. “Be it through advertising placements or our overall imaging, we are focused on showing the inclusive nature of our destination.”
The bureau attempts to reflect Galveston’s population as well as visitors to the island in digital, social and broadcast advertising, he said.
Other regions in the United States are looking at marketing to African-American travelers, as well. Mandala Research released a report in October about a potential $34 billion travel to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
“The idea behind the African-American History Tour and the Freedom Walk was to create and curate year-round authentic experiences that help to tell the story of Galveston and the importance of our Black heritage year-round,” Woody said.
