This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Gen and Gabbana.
Gen (ID 014562) is a domestic short hair with a brown tabby coat. She is a pretty and proper young lady with her stripes, big round eyes, and delicate face. She enjoys attention, playing with toys and cat naps. Gen is about eight months old, spayed, and ready for her forever home. She plans to make the most of her formal debut this week, so plan to come and get acquainted.
Gabanna loves being around people and plays well with other dogs at the resource center. She’s loved all the children she has met. She hopes she can find a family who loves to play with her. Please come visit her. Just ask for the Golden Retriever mix, Gabbana (ID 015825).
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Gen and Gabbana are available for adoption November 27 — December 1, 2018 at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.