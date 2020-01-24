SANTA FE
The Santa Fe City Council on Thursday voted to hire its next city manager.
The council unanimously decided on Glen Adams to fill the role, Mayor Jason Tabor said on Friday.
Adams was previously the chief of staff at the White Sands Missile Range, a military testing area in White Sands, New Mexico. He is originally from Georgia and retired from the Army in 2011. He took the civilian leadership job at the missile range in 2015.
The details of Adams' contract with the city were not immediately available. Tabor said more details about his hiring would be released next week.
Adams will replace Joe Dickson as city manager. Dickson has been Santa Fe's city manager since 1996. He announced his retirement in August.
The city conducted an extensive search for a new city manager after Dickson's announcement, Tabor said. Adams was one of four finalists who visited Santa Fe late last year.
"He was the best fit for Santa Fe," Tabor said. "He's what I think Santa Fe needed."
Adams is in the process of moving to Santa Fe, Tabor said. The city plans to hold meet-and-greet events with citizens and community groups once he arrives.
