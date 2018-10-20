TAKING A KNEE
Amy Schumer supports Kaepernick, sits out Super Bowl ads
Don’t look for Amy Schumer in any Super Bowl LIII commercials this time around. She’s sitting this one out as she stands with Colin Kaepernick and his take-a-knee protest against racism and police brutality.
The comedian and “I Feel Pretty” actress explained her stance at length Friday on Instagram, challenging white NFL players to kneel as well. Addressing them directly, she wrote: “Otherwise how are you not complicit?”
Of her plan to steer clear of Super Bowl ads, she said: “I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all I got.”
Diddy, Jessica Seinfeld and Christie Brinkley offered her support among more than 8,000 comments left on her post.
“Hitting the NFL with the advertisers is the only way to hurt them,” Schumer wrote of her ban. “I know opposing the NFL is like opposing the NRA. Very tough ...”
FINALLY REALIZED
Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues
SYDNEY
Prince Harry paid tribute to Australian service members by opening a new wing of a war memorial on Saturday before opening the Invictus Games as he and wife Meghan continued their visit to Australia and the South Pacific.
A thus-far joyous debut royal tour by the couple, buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby, turned solemn as the Duke of Sussex opened a long-awaited extension to the Anzac Memorial in downtown Sydney’s Hyde Park on Saturday morning.
The former British army captain and his wife laid a wreath of Australian native flowers at the steps of the memorial, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison, other dignitaries, and service men and women looked on.
Harry and Meghan were then taken on a tour of the newly remodeled shrine, which was first opened in 1934 by Harry’s great-great uncle, Prince Henry, the Duke of Gloucester, but was left incomplete due to a shortage of funds during the Great Depression. A project worth 40 million Australian dollars ($28.4 million) has finally realized the memorial’s original design.
COMING HOME
Bruce Dern released from hospital after fall while jogging
LOS ANGELES
Actor Bruce Dern has been released from the hospital after a fall during his daily jog in Los Angeles.
A rep-resentative for the 82-year-old Dern says he was released Friday evening following his fall earlier in the day. The Oscar-nominated actor’s representative says he is in good spirits.
No further details were released.
Dern starred in the 2013 film “Nebraska” as the character Woodrow T. “Woody” Grant, earning him an Academy Award nomination for best actor. He also played in films “Coming Home,” “The Hateful Eight,” “Black Sunday” and “White Boy Rick.”
His representative says Dern just finished filming Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.