Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 8:10 pm
August 22, 2022
Damir Kurtalic
Reporter
LEAGUE CITY
A man is accused of breaking into a League City church while nude Sunday night and punching an officer attempting to subdue him, police say.
Damir Kurtalic, 39, is charged with assault of a peace officer, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and criminal trespass, according to records.
Police received a call about 8:30 p.m. Sunday about a person breaking into Clear Creek Community Church, 999 FM 270.
The man, who wasn't wearing any clothing, didn't respond to verbal commands, said John Griffith, League City Police Department spokesman.
When officers tried putting handcuffs on the man, he spun and punched one of the officers with a closed fist, Griffith said.
“The officers then attempted to subdue him with a taser, which had little to no effect,” Griffith said.
“We do believe he was under the influence of some drugs, that’s why we took him to a hospital to see if he was OK,” Griffith said.
Kurtalic was taken to a hospital in the Clear Lake area, Griffith said.
“He did have minor injuries because of the taser barbs; he was checked by the emergency medical services.”
Damir has been denied bond, and on Monday was being held in the Galveston County Jail.
Clear Creek Church declined to comment.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
