GALVESTON
A SWAT raid at a Galveston home late Monday night resulted in the arrest of a man accused of selling stolen property, police said on Thursday.
Vincent Nava, 33, was arrested and charged with theft of property of less than $2,500, according to police. The charge was enhanced because he has more than two previous felony convictions, according to jail records.
The raid happened in the 10100 block of Schaper Drive at about 11:30 p.m., police said.
Police targeted the home during an investigation into several recent island burglaries, police said.
Police alleged Nava had sold stolen paint density meters, a tool used in auto body shops, to an undercover officer before the police raid.
The house is not Nava's listed address on public records but is where he was staying, police said.
Nava and another man were taken in custody peacefully when the warrant was served, police said. The other man was released without being charged, police said.
Nava was held on $60,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday evening, according to jail records.
