HOLLYWOOD SCUFFLE
Trump-tape-hunting Tom Arnold,
‘Apprentice’
producer fight
LOS ANGELES
Comedian Tom Arnold filed a police report Monday over an incident involving the producer of the “The Apprentice” at a weekend pre-Emmy Awards party, police said.
De-tectives will investigate Arnold’s allegations that Mark Burnett choked him at the party Sunday night, said Los Angeles police officer Jeff Lee.
Burnett’s wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted that Arnold “tried to ambush” the couple, and she posted a photo of what she says is her bruised hand.
Arnold’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told The Hollywood Reporter that Burnett “attacked” Arnold.
Actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that she witnessed the confrontation and thought it was a joke until security jumped in.
Emails to the celebrities’ representatives were not immediately returned.
Arnold’s new show, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes,” is set to debut Tuesday.
The show follows Arnold’s attempts to find tapes that show Donald Trump expressing bigoted views on the set of “The Apprentice,” which Burnett produces.
COURT
Bill Cosby’s wife wants ethics board to investigate judge
Days before a court hearing that could send her famous husband to prison, Bill Cosby’s wife intensified her attacks on a judge she has called “arrogant,” “corrupt” and “unethical,” and said the family had filed an ethics complaint and hired a former FBI agent to investigate him.
Camille Cosby accused trial judge Steven T. O’Neill of harboring a secret bias in her husband’s sex assault case because of his supposed grudge with a key pretrial witness. She traveled to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the state capital, with a Los Angeles lawyer on Monday to file a complaint with the state’s Judicial Conduct Board.
The move comes a week to the day before O’Neill is set to sentence the 81-year-old actor for drugging and molesting a woman friend at his estate near Philadelphia in 2004. Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison on each of three felony counts, but is likely to get far less time — perhaps two to three years or less — under state sentencing guidelines.
“I am filing this complaint against Judge ... O’Neill on behalf of not only Bill Cosby but all citizens who may one day find themselves in his corrupt courtroom,” Camille Cosby said in a statement released by a family spokesman. “The judge must be held accountable for his unethical behavior.”
She renewed allegations that O’Neill had a grudge with former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor, who testified for the defense in the 2016 pretrial hearing. Castor had declined to prosecute Cosby when accuser Andrea Constand first came forward in 2005 and said he considered the decision binding.
O’Neill, finding no evidence of an immunity agreement, upheld the charges, and Cosby was convicted in a second trial this spring. He has been on house arrest at his estate near Philadelphia since the April 26 conviction.
Cosby’s lawyers had earlier asked O’Neill to step down before the retrial because of his wife’s work as an advocate for college sex abuse victims, and called the case a political football in the 2015 race for district attorney. Castor was seeking to return to office that fall, but lost to Kevin Steele, who charged Cosby as more accusers came forward and Cosby’s deposition testimony in Constand’s related civil lawsuit was unsealed.
And defense lawyers filed another motion in Montgomery County Court last week asking O’Neill to recuse himself before the sentencing. They said the alleged O’Neill-Castor feud dated to the late 1990s, when both men pursued the county prosecutor’s job and O’Neill dated a woman in Castor’s office.
D-List Celebrity News
Chrissy Teigen sets the record straight on her last name
LOS ANGELES
Chrissy Teigen says people have been mispronouncing her last name for years, and she hasn’t corrected them.
But the model took to social media on Sunday to say it’s not Teigen (TEE’-gihn), but Teigen (TY’-gihn). Off camera, her mother confirmed it with a “Yep!”
The 32-year-old says she’s “tired of living this lie.”
She previously wrote on Twitter that her name has been mispronounced and she “doesn’t correct people, ever.”
#MeToo Rebuke
Sean Penn: Much of #MeToo movement divides men, women
LOS ANGELES
Sean Penn says much of the spirit of the #MeToo movement is to “divide men and women.”
Penn appeared Monday in an interview with the co-star of the new Hulu show “The First” on NBC’s “Today ” show. Natascha McElhone said her character is informed by the movement.
Penn disagreed. The two-time Oscar winner says he’s “very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed onto in great stridency and rage and without nuance.”
Penn says he thinks “it’s too black and white.” He says it’s “really good to just slow down.”
“The First” centers on a mission to Mars. The president of the United States and three of the five astronauts are women.
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.