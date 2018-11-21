Contrary to popular opinion, Thanksgiving is not all about turkey, dressing and football.
The Galveston County Daily News would like to invite you to take a few moments to give thanks to all the important people and things in your life.
Giving thanks is about appreciating the blessings in our lives. Good health? Friends who make our lives complete? Family members who love us no matter what? We all have things to be thankful for and should take time to reflect and value them.
And while we at The Daily News consider ourselves blessed to serve such a beautiful and generous community, we would be remiss if we didn’t take the time to call attention to our collective opportunity to serve others in Galveston County.
There are those in our community who need your help. Not everyone’s life is full of good health, friends and family. For some, turkey, dressing and football are as foreign as looking at images in a Normal Rockwell holiday painting.
This holiday season make a point of taking a step to help others who could use your help. Make a commitment to gather a few extra items for a local food pantry or drop off warm clothing at a local shelter. Even a modest monetary donation to a local social services organization can make a difference.
By doing so, you and your actions can be the reason for others to give thanks.
• Leonard Woolsey
